M.O.D.O.K. Series Co-Creator Jordan Blum Shares BTS Table Read Looks

Having found a way to survive "The Great Jeph Loeb Purge of 2020," Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt's Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. for Hulu is ready to show viewers that their patience will definitely pay off as they head into their panel on Friday as part of this week's New York Comic Con x Metaverse (more on that below). But to get everyone in the mood, Blum has been posting behind-the-scenes looks at the season's (pre-COVID) table reads as a lead-up to their end-of-the-week discussion. But that's not all! Blum and Oswalt announced that Hulu will be promoting their Marvel Comics comic book series M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games at the end of each episode, which will also include a comics "playlist" consisting of the issues/storylines that inspired that episode.

With a voice cast that includes Oswalt as the constantly-foiled Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (M.O.D.O.K.), Sam Richardson (Veep), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Beck Bennet (Bill & Ted Face The Music), and Jon Daly (Curb Your Enthusiasm), the series finds the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) reassessing his dream of one day conquering the world. After years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis.

Take a quick doom scrolling break for some more @MarvelsMODOK BTS in honor of our @NY_Comic_Con panel on Friday. Here are a few more shots from our first and last table reads of the season (pre-COVID). pic.twitter.com/cs4NNW3H4a — Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) October 6, 2020

In honor of our @MarvelsMODOK #NYCC panel on Friday I'm going to share some BTS photos each day leading up to it. Here are a few from our first table read (we were non-subtly nicknamed Bighead by Marvel security). pic.twitter.com/vFCFjWjKy0 — Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) October 5, 2020

