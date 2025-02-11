Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: Frankie Muniz, malcolm in the middle

Malcolm in the Middle: Frankie Muniz Offers Update on Disney+ Series

Frankie Muniz updated how things were looking with Disney+'s upcoming Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek-starring return series.

It was about a month ago – not long before the new year hit – that we learned Disney+ had ordered a four-episode limited series follow-up to Malcolm in the Middle from original series creator Linwood Boomer, with original series stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek set to return. With the original series having run for an impressive seven seasons on FOX (2000 to 2006), the sequel series finds Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party. Now, we're getting an update from Muniz, who gave fans a better sense of how long this has been in the planning stages and where things are at currently.

"We started talking about [a reboot] literally 10 years ago — me and [costar] Bryan Cranston — and slowly been working at it, and it's finally a reality. So I'm really excited. I had to do some chemistry reads. I can't tell you with what characters, but new characters that would be on the show. And it was so weird to go back and be with Linwood Boomer, the creator, and Ken Kwapis, the director, and be back in that mindset," Muniz shared with PEOPLE, adding that he's "obviously so thrilled" that the series was given a green light and excited "to get back on the set with everybody."

"'Malcolm in the Middle' is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart, and reliability," shared Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. "Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we're so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless."

Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, added, "'Malcolm in the Middle' literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be. When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone's favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn't think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite."

Produced by 20th Television and New Regency, Boomer returns as writer and executive producer of the new series. Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman, and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are set as executive producers. Ken Kwapis has been tapped to direct all four episodes and executive produce – with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye set as co-executive producers.

