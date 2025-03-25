Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: malcolm in the middle

Malcolm in the Middle Return Series Filming "In a Few Days": Muniz

Frankie Muniz offered an update on Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle return and shared that he has started rewatching the original series.

It's been a little more than three months since the word came down that Disney+ had ordered a four-episode limited series follow-up to Malcolm in the Middle from original series creator Linwood Boomer, with original series stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek set to return. For this go-around, Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party. Now, Muniz is offering a brief update that's filled with good news. "Just started watching 'Malcolm in the Middle' episode 1. Got 151 to catch up on before we start filming again in a few days!!! Can't wait to get back together with my old family," Muniz posted on social media, meaning two things. First, the limited series should have the cameras rolling shortly. Second, considering the series ran for seven seasons during a time when seasons still had lengthy episode counts, Muniz has some serious binge-watching in his immediate future.

"We started talking about [a reboot] literally 10 years ago — me and [costar] Bryan Cranston — and slowly been working at it, and it's finally a reality. So I'm really excited. I had to do some chemistry reads. I can't tell you with what characters, but new characters that would be on the show. And it was so weird to go back and be with Linwood Boomer, the creator, and Ken Kwapis, the director, and be back in that mindset," Muniz shared with PEOPLE in February, adding that he's "obviously so thrilled" that the series was given a green light and excited "to get back on the set with everybody."

Just started watching Malcolm in the Middle episode 1. Got 151 to catch up on before we start filming again in a few days!!! Can't wait to get back together with my old family. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) March 24, 2025

Produced by 20th Television and New Regency, Boomer returns as writer and executive producer of the new series. Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman, and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are set as executive producers. Ken Kwapis has been tapped to direct all four episodes and executive produce – with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye set as co-executive producers.

