Manifest: Jeff Rake Tweets From Season 4 Filming: "And We're Back!"

UPDATE: Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after J.R. Ramirez posted a look at the script cover to Episode 401 (original reporting below), Manifest series creator Jeff Rake took to Twitter to share a look from the set along with the message that fans have been waiting to hear for far too long: "And we're back!". Here's a look at Rake's tweet, followed by our original report from earlier today:

It's been a little over a month since we reported that Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, and Holly Taylor had locked in deals to rejoin Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, and J.R. Ramirez in Netflix's 20-episode final run of Jeff Rake's Manifest. We also learned that Ty Doran was joining the cast in the series regular role of an older Cal Stone and that Jack Messina (young Cal) & Athena Karkanis (Cal and Olive's mom) would not be returning. It was also at the same time that Rake asked the fans for a little patience in case social media goes quiet as production got underway. Well, it's been a little more than a month and now we have a very promising update to report. Following up on Rake's earlier hopes to have production rolling by the end of the year, Ramirez took to Instagram Stories earlier today to share a look at the cover to the Season 4 opener's script at what appears to be a table read. Here's a look at a screencap confirming Episode 401 is titled "Touch-and-Go," and is written by Rake & Simran Baidwan and directed by Romeo Tirone:

Here's a look back at Rake's tweet from last month making a request of the fans for a little understanding, a request we think they'll be more than happy to meet. Because 20 episodes won't just appear overnight, people… and besides? You know the cast will have some good stuff to share on social media…

Dear Manifesters, Your outpouring of joy has been as humbling as your efforts to save the show. Consider all of your celebratory tweets "liked," a huge understatement for how I feel. You may hear from me a bit less as I'm getting back to WORK. Thanks to you. 👊#SavedManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) September 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with EW, Rake offered some early Manifest updates on production as well as some personal insight into how he felt hearing the good news- here are some highlights:

The "Manifest" Endgame "Won't Change At All": "The good news is I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes give me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to. When I've talked in the past about having a roadmap all the way to the end of the series, that didn't mean that I had a roadmap for literally every single episode. I have a roadmap with a series of twists and turns and flags in the sand that we would ultimately hit in order to tell the core stories within our mythology and within our relationship drama. So it will not be a particularly difficult exercise to overlay that same exact roadmap onto 20 episodes. It will be quite organic."

As for How the Episodes Will Release, That's Netflix's Call: "I don't think that's been decided. I don't think that's ultimately my decision. I'll certainly have those conversations with Netflix. I'll offer my opinion. I'm sure we will come together and come up with a game plan that makes the most sense for the show. The good news for the fans is that they can absolutely expect the same show that they've been watching. Netflix has been so lovely in my conversations with them so far. They've made it quite clear that they want us to keep making the same show that we've been making. The audience shouldn't be concerned that the tone of the show is going to shift, or the method of storytelling is going to shift. We're going to keep making the show that everyone fell in love with."

Okay, All of the Business Stuff Aside. How Did Rake Feel When He Got "The News": "Oh my goodness. It's such a combination of emotions, from gratitude to humility to shock and awe and incredible excitement. It's been a spectrum of emotions from June, when we got the bad news, to July, when we started sniffing the possibility of a future for us. Then there was a month of uncertainty where it looked like something might come together, but there were many hurdles to jump and so you manage your expectations. You're hoping for the best but don't want to go through a second round of disappointment. Thankfully I've had colleagues and family to accompany me along this journey, but the result is so incredible."