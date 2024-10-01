Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: marcia clark, wondery

Marcia Clark, "Informants: Lawyer X" Leads Wondery Exhibit C Lineup

Wondery announced new shows for its Exhibit C true-crime lineup, headlined by prosecutor/author Marcia Clark hosting Informants: Lawyer X.

If you're looking for the next wave in character-driven, binge-worthy true crime podcasts, then look no further than Wondery's Exhibit C campaign. As if all-new seasons of Killer Psyche, Scamfluencers, MrBallen's Medical Mysteries, and Morbid weren't enough, listeners can also look forward to five new shows on the horizon. In fact, who better to kick things off than renowned prosecutor and author Marcia Clark, who is hosting the Wondery+ exclusive series Informants: Lawyer X – and that's available for you to check out starting today. In fact, we not only have an official overview of Informants: Lawyer X waiting for you below but also some exclusive comments from Clark about why the podcast is important to her. Following that, we have a look at the Exhibit C teaser as well as what the campaign has lined up over the next few weeks with Redacted, Criminal Lives, Law & Crime's Black Swan Murder, and Kill List:

Informants: Lawyer X (Available exclusively now on Wondery+): What's more dangerous than a life of crime? The life of a criminal informant. As they balance volatile relationships with criminals and law enforcement, they must probe for information without raising any red flags — all while knowing that even the smallest slip-up could get them killed. So, why do they do it? For the greater good? For personal gain? The answers are as complicated as the double lives they lead.

Hosted by famed attorney, author, and television producer Marcia Clark, Informants: Lawyer X reveals the story of Nicola Gobbo, a defense attorney who represented the key players in Australia's violent gang wars. As she appeared to become one of the gang, no one could have predicted she would turn into a police informant, selling out the very people she swore to defend. The Lawyer X scandal exploded across headlines, and Nicola's duplicity against Australia's most dangerous criminals and toughest cops was made public, ultimately putting her life and the lives of her children on the line. She is now in hiding while the Australian legal and policing systems have to pick up the pieces and regain the public's trust.

"I can't wait for you to hear our new podcast, 'Informants: Lawyer X,' out today on Wondery+. It's a story with the kinds of twists and turns you'd only believe if it were absolutely true. A high power defense lawyer representing the most notorious drug lords in Australia who shockingly betrayed them all to become the cops' most prized informant," shared host and famed prosecutor Marcia Clark about the podcast. "I've spent most of my life fascinated with the law and the people who break it. I'm excited to share this story with you on this podcast and I know true crime fans are going to love it."

Kill List (Available now on Wondery+, releasing wide starting 10/8): In the depths of the dark net, tech journalist Carl Miller makes a disturbing discovery: a secret Kill List targeting hundreds of innocent people on a murder-for-hire website. When police decide not to investigate, Carl is thrown into a race against time to warn those in danger and uncover the truth about the people who want them dead. From Wondery and Novel comes a story about obsession, control, and the price of life and death.

Law & Crime's Black Swan Murder (10/14 exclusively on Wondery+): Ashley Benefield was a 32-year-old ballet dancer and director at the ballet company she created with her husband, 58-year-old Douglas Benefield. In Fall 2020, Ashley stumbled over to her neighbor's home in the middle of the night, claiming to have shot her husband after he attacked her. After Douglas succumbed to the two gunshot wounds, Ashley was charged with 2nd-degree murder, to which she pleaded not guilty. As prosecutors and investigators dug deeper, they unearthed a shocking series of violence, abuse, and deceit strewn across the couple's contentious marriage. While historical court records suggest that Douglas had been threatening (and even poisoning) her, all evidence for this case suggests she may have killed him in cold blood. Was it truly self-defense, or was an evil Black Swan lurking beneath Ashley's seemingly pure white feathers?

Criminal Lives (10/21 exclusively on Wondery+): What drives a regular person to risk it all in the criminal underworld? On Wondery's Criminal Lives, host Danny Gold takes you inside the minds of some of America's most successful black market entrepreneurs. From a larger-than-life steroids kingpin who dodged bullets on his way to the top to the self-described "Original Gay Gangster" who had a gift for numbers and an addiction to luxury to a surfing smuggler who found zen in the Thai weed trade, each reveals their unwritten rules for success, the adrenaline-fueled highs, and the missteps that brought it all crashing down. Forget what you've seen in the movies. Criminal Lives brings you the unvarnished truth of what it really means to choose a life of crime.

Redacted (Available on Wondery+ starting 11/5; releasing wide starting 11/12): Government and military services around the globe have always cloaked themselves in secrecy. But history proves that when you try too hard to hide something, it only ignites intense curiosity. Governments sometimes release classified information when they believe the danger has passed. Leaks from insiders also expose secrets. This series will untangle the threads of hidden histories, sifting through the fog of misinformation to reveal the truth. Even more intriguing is unmasking the "why", "how" and "who" behind the cover-ups. From covert government experiments to bizarre assassination attempts, these are the astonishing stories of uncovered secrets, lies, and deception.

"Wondery's goal in establishing the Exhibit C brand is to continue delivering incomparable audio content within the genre while also fostering a wider community for fans to connect, engage, and experience true crime storytelling beyond their earbuds," shared Wondery's Head of Global Marketing, Blad Norman. "We are excited to offer listeners a one-stop destination that houses their favorite content and that will soon be unveiling more ways to interact with the stories that fascinate them."

Discover more "Exhibit C" by tuning in to the new podcast series and episodes on Wondery+ through the Wondery app, on Amazon Music, and everywhere podcasts are available. For the full collection of Exhibit C content, visit the main website. Fans can follow Wondery Exhibit C's social brand, which is also now extending onto Instagram, TikTok, and X, for the latest event updates, true crime content, and more.

