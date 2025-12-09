Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Margo's Got Money Troubles

Margo's Got Money Troubles: Apple TV Previews Elle Fanning Series

Apple TV previewed the upcoming A24 comedy-drama Margo's Got Money Troubles, starring Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman.

Article Summary Margo's Got Money Troubles premieres April 15, 2026, starring Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer on Apple TV.

The series is based on Rufi Thorpe’s bestselling novel and produced by A24 with David E. Kelley as showrunner.

Comedy-drama follows Margo, a young single mom, juggling bills, parenthood, and social media stardom.

Ensemble cast includes Nick Offerman, Nicole Kidman, Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, and Rico Nasty.

Apple TV revealed the premiere date and a sneak peek at its highly anticipated series Margo's Got Money Troubles, starring and executive produced by Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Elle Fanning and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer. The renowned ensemble cast is also led by Emmy Award winner Nick Offerman and Thaddea Graham, with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Nicole Kidman, who also serves as an executive producer. Hailing from A24 and multi-Emmy Award winner David E. Kelley, and based on Rufi Thorpe's bestselling novel of the same name, the eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026, with three episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 20th, 2026.

Margo's Got Money Troubles is described as a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooter's waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she's forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them. The series also stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty, and Lindsey Normington.

As the child of a Hooters waitress and an ex-pro wrestler, Margo Millet's always known she'd have to make it on her own. So she enrolls at her local junior college, even though she can't imagine how she'll ever make a living. She's still figuring things out and never planned to have an affair with her English professor—and while the affair is brief, it isn't brief enough to keep her from getting pregnant. Despite everyone's advice, she decides to keep the baby, mostly out of naiveté and a yearning for something bigger.

Now, at twenty, Margo is alone with an infant, unemployed, and on the verge of eviction. She needs a cash infusion—fast. When her estranged father, Jinx, shows up on her doorstep and asks to move in with her, she agrees in exchange for help with childcare. Then Margo begins to form a plan: she'll start an OnlyFans as an experiment, and soon finds herself adapting some of Jinx's advice from the world of wrestling. Like how to craft a compelling character and make your audience fall in love with you. Before she knows it, she's turned it into a runaway success. Could this be the answer to all of Margo's problems, or does internet fame come with too high a price?

Margo's Got Money Troubles is produced for Apple TV by A24. Kelley serves as showrunner and writer, and executive produces alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures; Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Pfeiffer, Thorpe, Eva Anderson, and Boo Killebrew also executive produce. BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Dearbhla Walsh directs the pilot and serves as an executive producer. Additional directors include Kate Herron and Alice Seabright.

