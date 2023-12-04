Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Mark Millar, millarworld, netflix, the magic order

Mark Millar Offers Quick Rundown of Millarworld/Netflix Projects

While answering a question about his & Sean Murphy's Chrononauts, Mark Millar offered a quick rundown of the Millarworld projects in play.

When we last checked in with what was going on over at Millarworld, we were getting a pretty positive update from Mark Millar regarding the planned live-action Netflix series adaptation of his and Olivier Coipel's The Magic Order and its production status post-WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now that both strikes have ended (with the actors' union wrapping up voting to ratify a new three-year deal this week), productions have either gotten back underway or have been making plans to be up and running at the start of the new year. It's also become a great time for folks to share updates on what the statuses are of any number of projects – and that's what we got from Millar earlier today.

When asked about the possibility of his and Sean Murphy's Chrononauts being turned into a Netflix series, Millar shared that he would like to see that happen, too – "at some point." And that was an important point to make because Millar offered a brief rundown of what projects are currently in play – including The Magic Order, his & Rafael Albuquerque's Huck & Prodigy. In addition, he lists takes on his & Juanan Ramirez's Night Club and his & Leinil Francis Yu's Supercrooks as "being developed in background":

We (Netflix) got the rights back from Universal, but we're mainly focusing on Magic Order, Huck and Prodigy at the moment, Night Club and Supercrooks being developed in background. I'd love Chrononauts too at some point. https://t.co/IfglMzGHKO — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) December 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I don't feel shared universes are a strength in live action anymore. I'd much rather see these all made over the next decade as stand alone franchises and then maybe surprise everyone with a crossover, audiences having no idea of the very subtle connections. — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) December 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Magic Order Series "Our Next Project" Post-Strikes: Millar

In October 2020, the news hit that Netflix wasn't proceeding with production on the series adaptation of The Magic Order. Though early pre-production was underway and scripts were being written, the series hadn't been cast yet. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Netflix bigwigs were still "high on 'The Magic Order' IP" but that the current vision wasn't the one the streamer wanted to move forward on (though reportedly interested in revisiting the IP for a new effort in the future). While the large scale of the project and growing worldwide pandemic issues were factors that were considered, reports were that they were not primary considerations.

But then, in May 2021, Mark Millar offered some good news via a blog post shared by Netflix. Stating that he "created it to be a live-action series," Millar shared, "I'm also happy to share that 'The Magic Order' is in active development after we had to postpone due to all the uncertainty last year. Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should be getting into our new writers' room very shortly." And that leads us to August 2023 when Millar was on Twitter X to not only promote Netflix's The Chosen One, the streaming series adaptation of Millar & Peter Gross' American Jesus, but also offer updates on other projects. And that's when Millar dropped the news that a series take on The Magic Order will be "Our next project as soon as the strike is over" – meaning the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes:

Oh yes. Our next project as soon as the strike is over. https://t.co/jwd0tsTTDP — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

