Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals S01E04: "The Gathering Storm" Preview & Big Season Update

Along with our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Marshals, S01E04: "The Gathering Storm," we look ahead to the next two episodes.

Article Summary Check out our preview of Marshals S01E04: "The Gathering Storm" airing tonight on CBS.

Kayce and Cal investigate a helicopter crash as the team works to clear Kayce's name.

First look at upcoming episodes S01E05 "Lost Girls" and S01E06 "Out of the Shadows."

Major plot twists ahead, including a dangerous infiltration of a violent motorcycle gang.

CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals returns tonight, but we have a whole lot more going on than just a preview for S01E04: "The Gathering Storm." While Kayce (Grimes) and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) are at the scene of a downed helicopter, the team tries to clear Kayce's name. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's episode, make sure to stick around for overviews and images from the next two episodes of the "Yellowstone" spinoff: S01E05: "Lost Girls" and S01E06: "Out of the Shadows." Did someone ask, "Will Kayce ever infiltrate a motorcycle gang?", you're about to get your answer.

Marshals Season 1: S01E04 – S01E06 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 4: "The Gathering Storm" – Kayce and Cal search for survivors of a helicopter crash while the rest of the team tries to clear Kayce's name in a use-of-force complaint. Written by Dana Greenblatt and directed by Chris Chulack.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 5: "Lost Girls" – Kayce goes rogue to track down a missing girl from Broken Rock. Written by Jim Adler and directed by Guy Ferland.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 6: "Out of the Shadows" – After losing the trail of teen trafficking victims, Kayce must tell Tate that his friend may be gone for good. When the Marshals learn the girls are in the hands of a violent motorcycle gang, they launch a dangerous op to infiltrate the gang. Written by Mark Semos and directed by Guy Ferland.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!