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Glob, Most Important Mutant in X-Men #30 & Infernal Hulk #7 (Spoilers)

Glob Herman is the most important mutant in X-Men #30 and Infernal Hulk #7, both out from Marvel Comics today (Spoilers)

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It is a bit peculiar that right now Infernal Hulk, in the run-up to Hulk War, is seeing monstrous versions of Marvel superheroes, including in today's issue, a focus on the X-Men, as well as the Avengers, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four to come. The upcoming DNX has monstrous versions of X-Men and the Fantastic Four. And then Midnight, launching in September, has monstrous versions of the X-Men, Spider-Man and Fantastic Four. Today's Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham sees Infernal Hulk tempt the world's mutants (when he's not killing them, that is), for his upcoming Age Of Monsters.

X-Men And Infernal Hulk TYoday - Mutants OF Monsters? (Spoilers)
Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

And Glob Herman is a focus for the temptation of mutants to the Infernal cause.

X-Men And Infernal Hulk TYoday - Mutants OF Monsters? (Spoilers)
Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

While in X-Men #30 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz, Quentin Quire is in the shadows, looking for the local who almost killed his best mate, Glob Herman.

X-Men Infernal Hulk
X-Men #30 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz

In both books, basically, Quentin Quire saw something crazy, and in relation to Glob Herman.

X-Men And Infernal Hulk TYoday -
Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

So as Cyclops, Beast, Juggernaut and Magik are dreaming a new monstrous reality in X-Men #30…

X-Men Infernal Hulk
X-Men #30 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz

In Infernal X-Men, the monstrous dreams are a little more inviting.

X-Men Infernal Hulk
Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

Are mutants to be weapons of the Infernal Hulk? The Beast knows a bit about that…

X-Men And Infernal Hulk Today - Mutants OF Monsters? (Spoilers)
X-Men #30 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz

They do rather look like monsters. But Glob Herman has an objection.

X-Men Infernal Hulk
Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

Right, Glob. But mutants can be turned into monsters, or weapons… There is a history of that.

X-Men And Infernal Hulk Today - Mutants OF Monsters? (Spoilers)
X-Men #30 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz

Anyway, there's no rest for the wicked. And Glob Herman has breakfast to make for everyone.

X-Men Infernal Hulk
Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

Someone needs to remember just what Glob can be: a strong, flammable fighter who can launch flaming missiles from his own body. When he's not scrambling eggs, that is. He probably needs a bit more respect. The Infernal Hulk may just give it to him…. what would he be like if it were infernal fire that set him alight?

X-Men Infernal Hulk
X-Men #30 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz

Unless, of course, The Beast can take his own advice…

  • Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham 
    INFERNAL HULK vs. the X-MEN! When Infernal Hulk exerts mysterious control over all mutantkind, drawing them to his growing army in the horrific LIVING CITY, can the X-Men resist the call? Can they save mutantkind from their monstrous new leader? And when Hulk attacks them head-on, which of them will he try to kill…and which will he recruit?
  • X-Men #30 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz
    DANGER ROOM: PART FIVE! The X-Men have weathered everything the Danger Room has thrown at them – and now it's time to turn the tables. To me, my X-Men.

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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