Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: DNX, Glob, Infernal Hulk

Glob, Most Important Mutant in X-Men #30 & Infernal Hulk #7 (Spoilers)

Glob Herman is the most important mutant in X-Men #30 and Infernal Hulk #7, both out from Marvel Comics today (Spoilers)

It is a bit peculiar that right now Infernal Hulk, in the run-up to Hulk War, is seeing monstrous versions of Marvel superheroes, including in today's issue, a focus on the X-Men, as well as the Avengers, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four to come. The upcoming DNX has monstrous versions of X-Men and the Fantastic Four. And then Midnight, launching in September, has monstrous versions of the X-Men, Spider-Man and Fantastic Four. Today's Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham sees Infernal Hulk tempt the world's mutants (when he's not killing them, that is), for his upcoming Age Of Monsters.

And Glob Herman is a focus for the temptation of mutants to the Infernal cause.

While in X-Men #30 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz, Quentin Quire is in the shadows, looking for the local who almost killed his best mate, Glob Herman.

In both books, basically, Quentin Quire saw something crazy, and in relation to Glob Herman.

So as Cyclops, Beast, Juggernaut and Magik are dreaming a new monstrous reality in X-Men #30…

In Infernal X-Men, the monstrous dreams are a little more inviting.

Are mutants to be weapons of the Infernal Hulk? The Beast knows a bit about that…

They do rather look like monsters. But Glob Herman has an objection.

Right, Glob. But mutants can be turned into monsters, or weapons… There is a history of that.

Anyway, there's no rest for the wicked. And Glob Herman has breakfast to make for everyone.

Someone needs to remember just what Glob can be: a strong, flammable fighter who can launch flaming missiles from his own body. When he's not scrambling eggs, that is. He probably needs a bit more respect. The Infernal Hulk may just give it to him…. what would he be like if it were infernal fire that set him alight?

Unless, of course, The Beast can take his own advice…

Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

INFERNAL HULK vs. the X-MEN! When Infernal Hulk exerts mysterious control over all mutantkind, drawing them to his growing army in the horrific LIVING CITY, can the X-Men resist the call? Can they save mutantkind from their monstrous new leader? And when Hulk attacks them head-on, which of them will he try to kill…and which will he recruit?

INFERNAL HULK vs. the X-MEN! When Infernal Hulk exerts mysterious control over all mutantkind, drawing them to his growing army in the horrific LIVING CITY, can the X-Men resist the call? Can they save mutantkind from their monstrous new leader? And when Hulk attacks them head-on, which of them will he try to kill…and which will he recruit? X-Men #30 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz

DANGER ROOM: PART FIVE! The X-Men have weathered everything the Danger Room has thrown at them – and now it's time to turn the tables. To me, my X-Men.

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