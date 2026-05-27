Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics Announces 7-Year Bash Celebration Event

Teamfight Tactics will be celebrating its seven-year anniversary with the new 7-Year Bash celebration event kicking off on June 10

Article Summary Teamfight Tactics kicks off its 7-Year Bash on June 10, running through July 14 with festive rewards and anniversary fun.

Pengu’s Party returns in TFT patch 17.5 through 17.6, bringing iconic traits from every past set into Space Gods.

The Teamfight Tactics event features fan-favorite and new traits, from Phantom and Yordle to Nitro, Demacia, and Ixtal.

Riot Games also adds birthday-themed Teamfight Tactics cosmetics, while Invader Zed sits out the 7-Year Bash chaos.

Riot Games revealed that they have a major event planned for Teamfight Tactics as they are going to launch the 7-Year Bash event this June. Taking place from June 10 until July 14, the event will feature Pengu's Party, a fan-favorite game mode, and birthday-themed cosmetics, all of which will spice things up for a few weeks and celebrate the game's birthday with a little fun. We have the finer details from their latest blog for you below, along with images of some of the skins and celebration cosmetics you'll see next month.

Teamfight Tactics Celebrates Seven Years With The 7-Year Bash

Since last year's birthday bash, we've experienced the fight of the century with K. O. Coliseum, a trip back to Runeterra with Lore & Legends, and are still bargaining with celestial beings in Space Gods. Teamfight Tactics's 7th birthday is coming up fast, and we want YOU to be prepared. Pengu's Party is back with patch 17.5 through patch 17.6, and every single past set has an iconic trait to show off! Here is a refresher on how Pengu's Party works for our first-time attendees. You'll queue up in the world of Space Gods, but along with the fickle Gods, Pengu is here to offer traits from past sets. Anything marked as (New) are traits that have never appeared in Pengu's Party before. Which one are you looking forward to the most? Here is the lineup:

Set 1 Phantom Bronze: Combat start: A random enemy has their Health reduced. Prismatic: Set two enemies' Health to 100.

Glacial Bronze: Gain a Glacial Mallet. Attacks from champions holding a mallet have a chance to stun their target and do bonus Magic Damage. Prismatic: Gain another Glacial Mallet and deal more bonus Magic Damage.

Set 2: Rise of Elements Mountain Bronze: Gain 2 Mountain Hexes in the front row. Combat start: units standing on a Mountain Hex gain a Shield and permanent bonus Health. Prismatic: The entire front row becomes Mountain Hexes. Gain more Shield and bonus Health.

Crystal (New) Bronze: Your Tanks have a maximum amount of damage they can take from a single attack or ability hit for the first few seconds of combat. Prismatic: Your tanks take max 1 damage for the first few seconds of combat.

Set 3: Galaxies Mech-Pilot Bronze: Use the Pilot Selector to choose a Pilot. Combat start: the Pilot jumps into a Mech. The Mech has the Traits and items of its Pilot, and gains a percent of the pilot's Attack Damage and max Health. When the Mech dies, the Pilot is ejected. Prismatic: The Pilot and two nearest units jump into the Mech, turning it into Super Mech.

Rebel Bronze: At the start of combat in Teamfight Tactics, your team gains a Shield and Damage Amp for each adjacent ally. Prismatic: Gain more Shield and Damage Amp

Set 4: Fates Elderwood – Bronze: Every few seconds your team grows, gaining bonus stats. This effect stacks up to 5 times. Prismatic: Gain even more stats.

Set 5: Reckoning Coven Bronze: At the start of combat, the unit nearest to the center of your team is chosen as the Coven Leader, gaining bonus Ability Power. Each time a friendly unit casts, Mana is bestowed upon the Coven Leader. Prismatic: Coven Leader gains even more Ability Power and Mana.

Renewer (New) Bronze: Your Teamfight Tactics team heals for a percent of their Max Health every few seconds. If they are full health, restore mana instead. Prismatic: Gain even more percent Max Health AND Mana. Your team will always gain both.

Set 6: Gizmos and Gadgets Yordle Bronze: After each player combat, gain a Yordle Grab Bag! Prismatic: After each player combat, If you have 5 or more 3 star champions, your Yordle Grab Bag will contain a Yordle Lord.



Set 7: Dragonlands Shimmerscale Bronze: Gain Goldmancer's Staff. At 3-1 gain Draven's Axe. Prismatic: Gain Crown of Champions.

Set 8: Monsters Attack! Hacker (New): Your team gains Omnivamp and summons a H4ckerr!m. Enemies it passes through are H4ack3d, losing some of their Armor and Magic Resist. Bronze: Your team gains omnivamp. Prismatic: Gain more omnivamp, AND see your next opponent. Gain a rider hex that sends its unit to the enemy backline at combat start. The rider gains even more omnivamp, and their kills have a chance to drop gold.

Mascot Bronze: Your team heals a percentage of their max Health every 2 seconds. When a champion dies, they retreat to the sidelines to cheer on your team. Your team's healing increases for each cheering champion. Prismatic: Increased healing.

Set 9: Runeterra Reforged Bilgewater Bronze: Your team's attacks and Abilities mark enemies. The mark stores a percentage of damage dealt to the enemy. Marked enemies are struck by a cannonball after 1.5 seconds, dealing the stored damage plus a flat value as physical damage. Prismatic: Cannonballs deal more damage. Every 20th cannonball is replaced with a treasure chest that drops gold!

Empress (New) Bronze: Gain a Lavender Crown. After the first 3 seconds of combat, spawn a Void Coral near the holder's current target. The holder blinks to the Coral's location and consumes it, gaining max Health, Attack Damage, and Ability Power, and deals magic damage to enemies within 2 hexes. Prismatic: Kills now leave behind a Void Coral. First Coral increases Health increase and grants AD/AP, while further Coral heals the holder, and grants additional AD/AP.

Set 10: Remix Rumble Maestro (New) – Bronze: Gain a Maestro's Baton. The holder has a fixed attack speed, and bonus attack speed is converted into Attack Damage. Every 2 attacks, the Maestro summons a Grand Finale Rifle into one of your empty bench slots, up to 4. After summoning 4, they fire at the same rate as the Maestro dealing physical damage. Every 4th volley is Harmonic and deals a percentage of the total damage the Maestro and their Rifles have done since the last Harmonic volley. Prismatic: Increase Harmonic Damage. The Maestro can summon more than 4 Rifles. Combat Start: Summon 1 Rifle into an empty bench slot.

Pentakill (New) Bronze: Your team gains Durability and Damage Amp. For each champion kill, a champion on your team rocks out, increasing this bonus Damage Amp. On the 5th kill, your entire team rocks out and gains Attack Speed. Prismatic: More Damage Amp and Attack Speed!

Set 11: Inkborn Fables Storyweaver Bronze: Summon a Teamfight Tactics hero named Kayle and evolve her as you level up! When you reach level 5, Kayle upgrades to 2-star. Pick a supportive effect. Prismatic: Kayle evolves again at levels 6, 8, and 10: Level 6: Pick a combat effect. Level 8: Kayle upgrades to 3-star. Pick a combat effect. Level 10: Kayle upgrades to 4-star.

Fated (New) Bronze: Hover one champion over another to form a pair and unlock a Fated Bonus, based on the role of the champions. Pair gets the Fated Bonus and gains extra max Health. Prismatic: ALL units get the Fated Bonus. The pair gains extra max Health and even more of the Fated Bonus. Fated Bonuses: Assassins: Gain a Shield on combat start. Casters: Attack Damage and Ability Power. Fighters: Omnivamp. Marksmen: Attack Speed. Specialists: Deal a percentage of damage as true damage. Tanks: Armor and Magic Resist. Your units can only benefit from a single instance of a specific Fated Bonus.

Set 12: Magic n' Mayhem Pyro Bronze: Your Teamfight Tactics team gains attack speed. For each kill, your team creates an infernal cinder that you collect the next round. For every few cinders you collect, your team gains more attack speed. Prismatic: Gain extra cinders. Your units now execute enemies.

Honeymancy (New) Bronze: Your champions gain Bees that deal magic damage to their targets periodically. Bee damage is based on the damage dealt and taken by the host champion, plus a flat amount per Bee. When a champion dies, they leave some Bees that follow nearby allies for the rest of combat. Prismatic: BZZZZZ GAIN EVEN MORE BEES!!! Your bees are stronger! BZZZ!



Set 13: Into the Arcane Conqueror Bronze: Your team's takedowns grant stacks of Conquest. After gaining enough Conquest, open War Chests full of loot! Your team gains Attack Damage and Ability Power, increased for each War chest open. Prismatic: Gain more stacks of Conquest.

High Roller Bronze: Gain a Sevika's Jinxed Arm! Combat start: roll a random Jinx mod. Roll another one periodically Prismatic: Roll a random Jinx mod more frequently. You now have a chance to hit a Jinxed Jackpot! Mods: Rocket: Launch rockets at random enemies. Shield: Gain a shield for 8 seconds. Coin: Gain gold.

Set 14: Cyber City Nitro (New) Bronze: Summon R-080T! Every round, your champions grant Chrome to R-080T, based on their star level. Each Chrome grants Health and Ability Power. Prismatic: "Upgrade R-080T to T-43X! After collecting enough chrome, upgrade T-43X to fire a Giant laser.

Overlord (New) – Use the Overlord Selector to choose an Overlord. The Overlord takes a bite out of a unit in the hex behind them, dealing true damage to that unit. The Overlord gains the same amount of health as the chomp deals, and gains a percentage of that unit's Attack Damage and Ability Power. Bronze: 30% Max health True damage, 25% Attack Damage / Ability Power. Prismatic: 30% Max health True damage, 25% Attack Damage / Ability Power. Take a bit out of two units. Damage from the Overlord's attacks and abilities Shred, Sunder, Weaken, and Wound enemies for 3 seconds. These effects do not stack.

Set 15: K.O. Coliseum The Crew (New) Bronze: 2 Max Crew members Summon the Nocturnus to aid you in battle! It fires a rocket that deals magic damage every time your team deals enough damage. 2-cost and higher champions become Crew members after reaching 3-star. Gain additional bonuses for each Crew member. Prismatic: 4 Max Crew Members. 1 Crew Member: Gain free rerolls when you star up a unit you fielded last combat. 2 Crew Members: Rockets deal more damage. 3 Crew Members: Gain a free reroll / round. 4 Crew Members: Rockets fire more frequently. Gain bonus XP per round.

Set 16: Lore & Legends Demacia (New) Bronze: Each time your Teamfight Tactics team loses 25% max Health, they Rally, reducing their Mana cost. Your team gains Armor and Magic Resist. Prismatic: Gain more Armor and Magic Resist. Unlock Galio. On Rally, further reduce the mana costs of your team for each item equipped to your strongest Galio, and smite enemies for a percentage of their max Health.

Ixtal (New) Bronze: Complete Quests to earn Sunshards and spend them for loot! Prismatic: Heal player health at the start of player combat. Find bonus Sunshards at the end of combat, and you can now unlock Brock after collecting enough Sunshards!

Unfortunately, Invader Zed isn't invited to the party. He's just too much of a handful with Traits from the past.

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