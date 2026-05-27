Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: goodr, he-man, Master of the Universe, mattel, skeletor

Masters of the Universe Adds New Collaboration With Goodr

There are two new pairs of sunglasses available from Goodr in a new collaboration with the upcoming Masters of the Universe film

Article Summary Goodr teams with Mattel for a Masters of the Universe sunglasses collab inspired by He-Man and Skeletor.

The limited-edition Master of the Universe shades feature lightweight frames, polarized lenses, and glare-cutting tint.

He-Man’s I Have The Power pair sports a bold red-and-yellow design with gold reflective lenses and custom packaging.

Skeletor’s Mighty Master of the Netherworld shades glow in the dark, channel ’80s vibes, and sell for $40 each.

Sunglasses company Goodr has revealed a new collaboration with Mattel, as they have two new pairs of glasses tied to the new Masters of the Universe film. As you can see here, they have created two different pairs, as they have a red and yellow design centered around He-Man, while the black and purple design is focused on Skeletor. Both of which come with a premium polymer material that makes for lightweight frames, gradient lenses with a dark-to-light tint that block overhead rays, and polarized lenses to reduce glare.

We were actually sent a pair of the Skeletor glasses to check out in advance, and they're pretty dope. The design reminds us a lot of the kind of sunglasses you used to see in the '80s, so they definitely honed in on that nostalgia factor from the cartoon series, but with the benefit of modern tech for sunglasses to make sure your eyes are protected while still looking pretty cool. Both of these designs are currently on sale through their website for $40 a pop, but they're limited edition, so once they run out of stock, they are gone! Meanwhile, Masters of the Universe will arrive in theaters on June 5, 2026.

You Have The Power To Block The Sun With Goodr's Master of the Universe Sunglasses

He-Man's iconic power. Skeletor's villain energy. On your face, for $40, fully polarized, no slip, no bounce, all fun.

I Have The Power: The power of Grayskull is in your hands with these limited-edition shades! Forged in a red-and-yellow Sword of Power design with gold reflective lenses, these limited-edition sunnies come with custom packaging, too! Perfect for the brave warriors of Eternia!

The power of Grayskull is in your hands with these limited-edition shades! Forged in a red-and-yellow Sword of Power design with gold reflective lenses, these limited-edition sunnies come with custom packaging, too! Perfect for the brave warriors of Eternia! Mighty Master of the Netherworld: These limited-edition Skeletor-patterned sunnies featuring a skull won't help you unlock the secrets of Castle Grayskull, but they do glow in the dark, AND they won't slip or bounce while you battle it out for control of Eternia! Includes custom Masters of the Universe packaging, too!

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