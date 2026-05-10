Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals S01E11 Preview: Kayce & Cal Find Themselves "On Thin Ice"

We've got a prison escapee transport, freezing temperatures, and a lot of unpacked personal baggage in CBS's Marshals, S01E11: "On Thin Ice."

A dangerous prison escapee, freezing temperatures, and a whole lot of unpacked personal baggage do not make for a winning combination. Kayce (Luke Grimes) is going to get a lesson in that the hard way in tonight's episode of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan & David Glasser's Marshals, S01E11: "On Thin Ice." Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and looks behind the scenes, we also have a look at the overviews and images for the season's final two episodes – and that's all waiting for you below:

Marshals Season 1 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 11: "On Thin Ice" – With a dangerous prison escapee in tow, Kayce and Cal struggle to survive a freezing night on a mountain, a task made all the more challenging by an unhealed wound from their past that threatens their ability to work as a team in the present. Riley Green returns as Garrett. Written by Mark H. Semos and Maggie Schroeder. Directed by John Erick Dowdle.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 12: "The Devil at Home" – As they uncover a drug cartel targeting the Broken Rock Reservation, the Marshals race to locate Miles, only to discover that he has gone rogue to hunt down a trafficker. Written by Jim Adler & Tom Mulraz. Directed by Ruben Garcia.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 13: "Wolves at the Door" – After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who's targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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