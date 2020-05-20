Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Clark Gregg On Team's Season 7 Status

We told you before that Clark Gregg, his alter-ego Coulson, and the rest of the Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. team were really good at multi-tasking, but even we're starting to become impressed. As LMD Coulson, Gregg and our Agents find themselves stranded in 1930's New York City and racing against the clock to prevent the destruction of the past, present, and future timelines when the series returns Wednesday, May 27, for the seventh and final season opener "The New Deal". In his real-world role, Gregg has been out doing what he can to make sure everyone stays jazzed about the season with only a week left to go. Now, we're getting a look at Gregg's visit to Marvel's Earth's Mightiest Show to discuss how the sixth season left things for our heroes (and for host Lorraine Cink to pick his brain for some season 7 intel):

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 1 "The New Deal": Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world. Written by George Kitson, and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Enver Gjokaj, Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Joe Reegan, Nora Zehetner, Greg Finley, Luke Baines, and Patton Oswalt guest star.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.