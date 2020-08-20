Marvel's Storyboards: Margaret Stohl, Joe Quesada Talk Captain Marvel

With only one episode to go on the first season of Marvel Entertainment's Marvel's Storyboards, series host and Marvel Entertainment EVP and Creative Director Joe Quesada (Marvel's Hero Project, Marvel 616) continues to explore the origin stories and inspirations of storytellers across all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences at their favorite spots throughout New York City and beyond. This week, Quesada speaks with author Margaret Stohl (Beautiful Creatures) at NYC's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum about their work on The Life of Captain Marvel comic book series and what inspired the story of Carol Danvers.

"Whether you choose to speak through your words or through your actions, we are all storytellers with something to share. Marvel's Storyboards captures that spirit and drive behind some of the most incredible voices across film, television, music, theater, sports, journalism, and beyond," said Quesada. "With all of us now spending so much more time at home, we felt it was more important than ever to make these inspirational stories accessible to as many people as possible and share them with the world. We are thrilled to debut Marvel's Storyboards for all our fans this summer!"

Marvel's Storyboards Season 1 Schedule: Thursday, July 23: Episode 1 feat. Hugh Jackman; Thursday, July 30: Episode 2 feat. Natalia Cordova-Buckley; Thursday, August 6: Episode 3 feat. Christian Borle; Thursday, August 13: Episode 4 feat. Johnny Weir; Thursday, August 20: Episode 5 feat. Margaret Stohl; and Thursday, August 27: Episode 6 feat. Robert Lopez.

The series is set to air in two, six-episode seasons, spotlighting a variety of visionary, critically-acclaimed storytellers, including Bobby Lopez (EGOT winning songwriter, Frozen, Avenue Q), Johnny Weir (former Olympic figure skater), Christian Borle (Something Rotten, Smash), Margaret Stohl (Life of Captain Marvel), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Sasheer Zamata (SNL), Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue), and Taboo (Black Eyed Peas). The series has already been picked up for a second season that will include Jacobs, Zamata, Taboo, Mukhopadhyay, Figueroa, and Viesturs.