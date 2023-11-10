Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, motu, netflix, skeletor

Masters of the Universe Teaser: The "Revolution" Will Be Streamed

Arriving in January 2024, here's a teaser for Mattel Television, Powerhouse Animation & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Article Summary Tune in January 2024 for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

He-Man battles an "upgraded" Skeletor along with the return of Hordak.

The star-studded voice cast includes Mark Hamill and William Shatner.

The Netflix animated series stems from Mattel Television, Powerhouse Animation & EP Kevin Smith.

With only a little more than two months to go until Mattel Television, Powerhouse Animation & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revolution hits our screens, there's nothing better than Netflix's global fan event Geeked Week to use an excuse to drop an official teaser. The upcoming MOTU animated series is an all-new story that shines a spotlight on the "He-Man vs. Skeletor" dynamic in a way that you've never seen before. It's technology versus magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia. But don't just take our word for it – not when you have the best look yet at the highly-anticipated animated series.

With a cast that includes Diedrich Bader, Melissa Benoist, Liam Cunningham, Keith David, Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Griffin Newman, William Shatner, Tiffany Smith, Tony Todd, and Chris Wood, here's a look at the official teaser for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution – premiering on January 25, 2024:

In this previously-released clip, He-Man takes on Scare Glow in a serious smackdown that sees He-Man getting a little help:

It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!

During a panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this past summer, Smith shared that Keith David (Supergirl, Rick & Morty) has joined the cast in the role of the villain Hordak, leader of the Evil horde. Looking to technology instead of magic to rule the land, executive producer Teddy Biaselli described Hordak as "the Nosferatu of the galaxy" who will be a problem for both He-Man and Skeletor. With the series set for an early 2024 release, viewers can look forward to scenes between William Shatner's still-unknown character and Mark Hamill's Skeletor – with Smith promising, "Luke Skywalker and Captain Kirk act opposite one another." And Variety is reporting that the "frenemy" of Orko's that Smith teased would be revealed at Mattel's SDCC booth was Gwildor, the inventor (yup, 1987's live-action Masters of the Universe).

Produced by Mattel Television with animation by Powerhouse Animation Studios, Netflix's five-episode Masters of the Universe: Revolution is executive-produced by Smith, Ted Biaselli, Rob David, Christopher Keenan, and Frederic Soulie. The series theme stems from Bear McCreary, with music from Sparks & Shadows.

