Matlock: Kathy Bates Shares S01E02: "Rome, in a Day" Preview (VIDEO)

During her visit with Stephen Colbert, Kathy Bates shared a preview for Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock S01E02: "Rome, in a Day."

After only one episode, CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock is already on its way to becoming one of our favorite shows this year. Co-starring Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis, the series has set itself up for some seriously interesting storyline possibilities – and now, we're getting a special look at this week's episode, S01E02: "Rome, in a Day" (directed by Kat Coiro and written by Urman). Bates had a chance to check in with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, where they covered a number of topics, with Bates also bringing a clip teasing Matty's first official day at the firm – and how she isn't wasting a second looking for the answers she needs.

Here's a look at Bates and Colbert discussing the CBS series in the opening minutes of the clip below before we get a sneak preview of what's to come with S01E02: "Rome, in a Day":

Matlock Season 1 Episode 2: "Rome, in a Day" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 2: "Rome, in a Day" – As Matty (Kathy Bates) settles into her new role at Jacobson Moore, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and the aptly nicknamed "Team You Three" – Matty, Billy (David Del Rio), and Sarah (Leah Lewis) – take on a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager whose family claims he's been wrongly accused of murder. Also, Olympia and Julian (Jason Ritter) disagree on a parenting matter. Written by Jennie Snyder Urman and directed by Kat Coiro, here's a look at the image gallery and sneak preview that was released for the season's second episode – followed by a look back at the official overview of the CBS series:

MATLOCK stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Kathy Bates.

