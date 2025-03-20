Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock S01E16: "The Johnson Case," Season Finale Previews Released

Here's what we know so far about CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E16: "The Johnson Case" and the upcoming two-hour season finale.

Article Summary Matlock S01E16 "The Johnson Case" features Olympia tackling a complex murder case.

Catch previews of Matlock's thrilling two-hour finale episodes airing April 17th on CBS.

Kathy Bates stars as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, bringing her unique flair to high-stakes legal battles.

Matty struggles to balance courtroom drama with secretive firm matters in upcoming episodes.

Even with CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock taking a bit of a break, we still have some very cool looks at what's to come to pass along. First up, we have a look at April 3rd's S01E16: "The Johnson Case" – including an official overview and image gallery. Following that, we have a look at the official overview for the two-episode, two-hour season finale that's set for April 17th – S01E18 & S01E19: "Tricks of the Trade – Part One and Part Two."

Matlock Season 1 Ep. 16: "The Johnson Case" & Season Finale Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 16 "The Johnson Case" – Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) tries to impress the partnership board by taking on a complicated murder case. Directed by Kat Coiro, written by Jeffrey Lieber and Tommy Cook, and with the story from Cook.

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 18 & 19: "Tricks of the Trade – Part One" and "Tricks of the Trade – Part Two" – When Sarah's (Leah Lewis) client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy (David Del Rio) attempts to help her handle the case while Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) contend with a pressing confidential matter. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Kat Coiro.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!