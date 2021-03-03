Mayans M.C. Season 3 "Brothers": For EZ & Angel, There's No Going Back

In two weeks, the next chapter in FX Networks and series co-creator/showrunner Elgin James' Mayans M.C. begins as brothers EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) begin traveling down a deadly road to redemption- a journey neither of them may come back from. But is redemption what each of them really wants? As the action shifts to the borderlands, the Mayans are ready to make moves that could change everything for them- but once some lines are crossed? There's no going back.

Here's a look at the newest teaser, "Brothers"- with EZ and Angel needing to learn pretty quickly who truly has their backs when things go down:

Here's a look back at the previously-released "roll call" to help get you up-to-speed with who's who heading into the third season, followed by the official trailer for Mayans M.C., returning to FX on March 16 (on FX on Hulu the following day):

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder while their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made. After US Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him, rather than to free rebel leader Adelita (Carla Baratta) from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel's son while in handcuffs. Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) is left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original – there will be hell to pay.

Earlier this month, James spoke with EW to offer some clues as to what fans can expect starting next month. When the series returns, some time will have passed- and EZ Reyes and Angel aren't dealing with the personal repercussions from their season-ending actions very well. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos. EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita [Ada Maris], finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest," James explains. "Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep." But the drama and danger won't be exclusive to the Alvarez family alone."

James continues, "Coco [Richard Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him," the showrunner reveals. "Alvarez [Emilio Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo. And ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."