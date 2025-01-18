Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches S02E03: "Cover the Mirrors" Preview: Lasher Unleashed

The hunt for Lasher shifts into overdrive in this preview for AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 3: "Cover the Mirrors."

If there was a simple way to sum up how things are looking heading into Showrunner/EP Esta Spalding and AMC's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches S02E03: "Cover the Mirrors," it's that Lasher (Huston) is definitely very popular for a whole lot of people – unfortunately, it's for a whole lot of very wrong and very right reasons. With that in mind, here's a look at what's ahead on Sunday night as the hunt for Lasher shifts into overdrive for Rowan (Daddario), Cortland (Hamlin), Sip (Chirisa), and Moira (Alyssa Jirrels).

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Ep. 3: "Cover the Mirrors" Preview

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 3: "Cover the Mirrors" – Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) desperately partners with Cortland (Harry Hamlin) to try to stop Lasher (Jack Huston); Moira (Alyssa Jirrels) assists Sip (Tongayi Chirisa) in capturing him. Written by Megan Mostyn-Brown, here's a look at the promo and image gallery for this week's chapter:

Lasher is missing, and Rowan must do whatever it takes to bring him back. Even if it means pissing off the rest of the family. An all-new #MayfairWitches premieres Sunday at 9pm, exclusively on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/VpgDaLDYKO — Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (@MayfairWitches) January 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In addition to Daddario, Hamlin, Huston, and Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

