Mayfair Witches Season 2: AMC Renews Anne Rice Series Adapt Earlier today, AMC & AMC+ announced that their Alexandra Daddario-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will be back for a second season.

It's now two-for-two when it comes to AMC & AMC+'s "Anne Rice Immortal Universe." Following up on the success of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we learned earlier today that the Alexandra Daddario-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will also be returning for a second season (with production expected to begin later this year in New Orleans). "The success of both 'Mayfair Witches' and 'Interview with the Vampire' once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice's work," said Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice universe for AMC Networks. "The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we've already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come." Esta Spalding, series showrunner & executive producer, added, "'Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches' is a sumptuous epic tale that we've only begun to explore. I'm so grateful to the fans and viewers of the show who've given us the chance to continue telling this story."

Opening on January 8th with a solid .11 rating in adults 18-49 on linear, the series improved upon its predecessor, taking the title as the top new series premiere on AMC+ (and is currently the most-viewed season of any series ever on AMC+ for its first 30 days).

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on intuitive young neurosurgeon Rowan, who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair star, with Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) recurring as Diedre with Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Ciprien Grieve. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Boardwalk Empire) will be taking on the role of Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.