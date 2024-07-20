Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Mayor of Kingstown, paramount, preview, season 3

Mayor of Kingstown: Check Out These S03E08 Preview Images, Overview

Here's what's ahead with Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown S03E08: "Captain of the Sh*t Out of Luck."

Heading into this weekend's episode of Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and series star Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, we can't help but wonder if Mike (Renner) isn't seriously in over his head. The biggest takeaway from "Marya Was Here" was that a lot of different groups are getting sick and tired of how he's approaching things. Not only is he making enemies out of allies, but even his enemies are feeling a bit emboldened to go after him personally. With the prison facing an attack from outside of its walls, it doesn't look like "Captain of the Sh*t Out of Luck" will be giving Mike a moment to catch his breath. Here's a preview of what's to come…

Mayor of Kingstown S03E08: "Captain of the Sh*t Out of Luck" Preview

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 8: "Captain of the Sh*t Out of Luck" – Anchor Bay is attacked from outside its prison walls; Mike (Jeremy Renner) takes care of some important business at Kingstown Women's Prison. Written by Hugh Dillon, here's a look at the image gallery released for this weekend's episode:

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions. Joining Renner for the third season are series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach (upped to series regular).

Richard Brake (Barbarian), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Paula Malcomson (Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast of the third season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brake's Merle Callahan is one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence, while Love's Kevin Jackson is a rookie prison guard, and Malcomson's Anna Fletcher is a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike. In addition, Nichole Galicia & Necar Zadegan return in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca & Evelyn Foley.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox.

