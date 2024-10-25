Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: jeremy renner, Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown Fans Just Got Some Promising Season 4 News

If you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, you're going to like this Season 4 update.

If you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and series star Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown who is afraid that the Paramount+ series' game-changing third season finale would be the last we see of Renner's Mike McLusky, we have some good news to pass along. Series writer, executive producer, and showrunner Dave Erickson has reportedly signed a multi-year deal extension with MTV Entertainment Studios that would include him continuing with the series as well as writing and executive producing new scripted series for Paramount Global. In that report, it was noted from sources that a Season 4 writers' room is already up and running should the green light be given.

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions. Joining Renner for the third season were series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach (upped to series regular).

Richard Brake (Barbarian), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Paula Malcomson (Sons of Anarchy) joined the cast of the third season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brake's Merle Callahan is one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence, while Love's Kevin Jackson is a rookie prison guard, and Malcomson's Anna Fletcher is a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike. In addition, Nichole Galicia & Necar Zadegan return in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca & Evelyn Foley.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!