Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Good & Gather, milk, target

Nerdy Food: Good & Gather Jumps On The Ultra-Filtered Milk Train

In one of the nerdiest recent food trends — ultra-filtered milk — Good & Gather has released a new line of milks made this way.

Article Summary Good & Gather is joining the ultra-filtered milk trend with a new lineup now hitting Target stores nationwide.

The ultra-filtered milk range includes Whole, 2% Reduced Fat, Fat Free, and Chocolate for varied tastes.

Target says its milk offers high protein, less sugar, and lactose-free benefits in a premium bottle for $4.99.

With wider availability and a lower price than rivals, Good & Gather milk aims to make the trend more mainstream.

One of the weirdest food trends we've seen lately is milk companies doing the "filtered" milk trend, for those who are looking to drink what is supposed to be healthier milk. The process involves passing the milk through a fine membrane to separate and concentrate its components, yielding a purer drink compared to ordinary milk, which is one of the nerdiest ways to get milk in our opinion. The latest brand to jump on board this train is Good & Gather, which you normally find in Target. They've now got four different options for those who are obsessed with it, including Whole, 2%, Fat Free, and the one we're guessing most people will want to try, Chocolate. We have more details about it from the announcement, as these are available at Target for around $5 a pop.

Good & Gather Adds Ultra-Filtered Milk To Their Lineup

Reddit threads have exploded with nutrition label comparisons, price breakdowns, and one persistent question: why isn't this available everywhere, at a more accessible price point? Target has the answer. Good & Gather's Ultra-filtered Milk just hit shelves nationwide this week, with four flavors, a premium bottle, and a 50-cent savings over its competitors. Now, as ultra-filtered milk continues to become mainstream, Target is going all in:

Four flavor dominance: While other retailers have dipped a toe with a single SKU, Target is launching four varieties (Whole Milk, 2% Reduced Fat, Fat-Free, and Chocolate) in Target stores nationwide from day one, in the premium bottle format consumers love.

While other retailers have dipped a toe with a single SKU, Target is launching four varieties (Whole Milk, 2% Reduced Fat, Fat-Free, and Chocolate) in Target stores nationwide from day one, in the premium bottle format consumers love. Same benefits, lower price tag, no tradeoffs: Good & Gather Ultra-filtered Milk delivers the full trifecta consumers are seeking—high protein, less sugar and lactose-free, for only $4.99.

Good & Gather Ultra-filtered Milk delivers the full trifecta consumers are seeking—high protein, less sugar and lactose-free, for only $4.99. Shelf-ready and budget-friendly: From Reddit deep-dives to TikTok taste tests, milk content is everywhere right now. Target is entering the conversation at exactly the right moment, with a product that's more widely available, more affordable, and backed by a brand name consumers already have in their fridges.

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