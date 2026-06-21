Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: aardman animation, Let's Go Timmy

Let's Go Timmy! Aardman, BBC Announce Animated Return to Mossy Bottom

During a Sunday session at Annecy, Aardman Animation and BBC announced Let's Go Timmy!, an animated series return to Mossy Bottom.

Coming in 2027, Aardman announced during its session at the Annecy International Film Festival on Sunday that a newly commissioned stop-motion and 2D animated series would be hitting the BBC in 2027: Let's Go Timmy! Set in the familiar world of Mossy Bottom, the series sees Bitzer the sheepdog tasked with getting Timmy and his two best friends, Yabba and Apricot, to Mossy Bottom School safely and on time each morning! Like all excitable children, Timmy and the gang are curious, full of energy, and every morning turns into a surrealist escapade as they veer off course, turning the school run into an adventure. Thankfully, Bitzer, the long-suffering and faithful chaperone, always manages to get them to the school gates in the nick of time. Along with Aardman's signature stop-motion animation, the series will also feature dynamic 2D animation to highlight the fantastical worlds of Timmy's, Yabba's, and Apricot's imagination.

Sarah Cox, Executive Creative Director at Aardman, shared, "In this series, we celebrate the joy of the dawdle and the dally as we see Bitzer in a whole new comedic light, steering Timmy and friends to school on time, but often getting drawn into the wonder of the natural world and the power of imagination himself. We are so proud of this glorious expansion of the Mossy Bottom world, and the combined talents of the team are creating something truly heartwarming, funny, and an absolute visual delight."

"Returning to Mossy Bottom with Let's Go Timmy! brings a wonderful opportunity to expand a world that's already cherished by young audiences," added Kate Morton, Senior Head of Commissioning for CBeebies. "It is a joyful, visually rich addition that reflects CBeebies' hallmark: high-quality, homegrown storytelling that is both engaging and supports early years development. The series captures the humour, warmth and boundless imagination that defines Aardman's storytelling, while introducing a playful new dynamic with Bitzer at the helm."

The series has been directed by Merlin Crossingham and Daniel Bins and produced by Stephanie Miller with Lucy Pryke, the Commissioning Executive for the BBC. Let's Go Timmy! is set to air on the BBC in 2027 and builds on the popular "Mossy Bottom" franchise already populated by Timmy Time and Shaun the Sheep, and targets a 3- to 5-year-old audience.

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