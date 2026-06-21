Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, predator

Predator: Badlands Ultimate Dek (Bone Bison Armor) Arrives from NECA

NECA’s Ultimate Dek brings the young Predator from Badlands into 7-inch scale with bone bison armor and organic weapons.

NECA is expanding its Predator lineup with a new release tied to the 2025 film Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg. Set on the hostile alien world of Genna, the film follows Dek, a young Predator cast out of his clan, who must now survive a brutal environment for the ultimate hunt. However, he finds himself forging an unlikely alliance with some new allies along the way. This new Ultimate Dek figure depicts the character in his bone bison armor from the film's finale. This release captures a more primal, organic design that reflects the harsh ecology of Genna and in great detail.

Sculpted in at 7" tall, Predator Dek is fully articulated and designed to capture the rugged, survivalist tone of the film's world-building. He comes equipped with a vulture beak gauntlet and a range of bio-crafted weapons formed from the planet's natural resources. Other accessories will include swappable heads, extra hands, expressive faceplates, and both coiled and extended razor grass whips. A bone bison mask accessory is also included, and he is packed in a collector-friendly window box with an opening front flap. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans should have the usual $35 price point, with a Summer 2026 release.

Predator: Badlands – Ultimate Dek (Bone Bison Armor)

"From the blockbuster hit 2025 film Predator: Badlands by director Dan Trachtenberg! Set in the future on a remote planet, a young Predator, Dek, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. NECA presents Dek in his bone bison armor in 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure form."

"Dek is fully articulated, featuring the vulture beak gauntlet and an arsenal of organic weapons, created from the natural resources of the deadly planet Genna. Includes interchangeable heads, hands, and expression faceplates, coiled and extended razor grass whips, bone bison mask accessory, and squirt. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

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