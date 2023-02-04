Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Ep. 4 Preview: Has Mike Lost Control? Has Mike (Jeremy Renner) lost control? That's the question being asked as we preview Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown S02E04 "The Pool."

It's a big weekend for Taylor Sheridan, with the first season of "Yellowstone" prequel series 1923 returning from its midseason break. It also brings a new episode of Paramount+, Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown, and we have a pretty impressive set of preview images to go along with the official overview for Sunday's episode, "S02E04 "The Pool." And following that, we have a featurette looking back at the last episode, "Five at Five."

Here's a Look at Mayor of Kingstown S02E04 "The Pool"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 4 " The Pool": Mike (Renner) increases pressure on Evelyn (Necar Zadegan) to honor her side of the deal before another unexpected event at tent city. Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) worries Mike has lost control. Mariam (Dianne Wiest) attempts an act of goodwill. Now, here's a look at the preview images for this weekend's episode that were recently released:

In the following featurette, Renner and costars Tobi Bamtefa (Bunny) & Daniel "D Smoke" Farris (Raphael), along with EP Stephen Kay, discuss Bunny's attempts to restore balance in the prison camp even while putting himself in danger. Additionally, they elaborate on the waning trust Bunny has in Mike, and Emma Laird (Iris) offers insight into Iris's emotional return to Milo and how it may be what pushes Mike over the edge:

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923 (recently renewed for a second season), and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.