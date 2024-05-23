Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: jeremy renner, Mayor of Kingstown, paramount, season 3

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: Renner Shares Preview Clip; New Images

Jeremy Renner brought a Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 preview clip with him to NBC's The Tonight Show; new S03E01 and S03E02 preview images.

With Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & series star Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown set to return on Sunday, June 2 (in the U.S. and Canada – rolling out on June 3 in all other Paramount+ international markets), we thought that we would pass along some fresh previews of what's to come. When the MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios & Bosque Ranch Productions-produced streaming series returns, Mike (Renner) will have to hit the ground running – dealing with a series of explosions, a new Russian mob, and a drug war that now reaches far beyond the prison walls. And just to complicate matters even more, a blast from Mike's past might just upend any future hope that Mike might have – and not in a good way. With that in mind, here is a look at the preview images for the first two episodes – with the first three images from S03E01: "Soldier's Heart" and the fourth image from S03E02: "Guts":

Checking in with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Renner discussed what it was like coming back from his nearly-fatal accident last year, returning to the set for the first time, and more. Beginning at around the 9:20 mark, Renner and Fallon also intro a preview clip from the upcoming season – take a look:

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions. Joining Renner for the third season are series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach (upped to series regular).

Richard Brake (Barbarian), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Paula Malcomson (Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast of the third season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brake's Merle Callahan is one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence, while Love's Kevin Jackson is a rookie prison guard, and Malcomson's Anna Fletcher is a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike. In addition, Nichole Galicia & Necar Zadegan return in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca & Evelyn Foley.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox.

