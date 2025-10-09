Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Official Trailer: New Warden Checks Mike

Here's the official trailer for Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco-starring Mayor of Kingstown Season 4.

Article Summary Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 trailer drops as Mike's power is threatened by the new warden.

Jeremy Renner returns as Mike, facing a rising gang war after the Russians’ exit from Kingstown.

Edie Falco joins the cast as Warden Hobbs, challenging Mike's control over the town and its prison.

Season 4 premieres October 26th on Paramount+, with fresh conflicts and alliances set to unfold.

Beginning Sunday, October 26th, there's a new warden in town – and that does not bode well for Mike (Jeremy Renner) as Taylor Sheridan's (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Mayor of Kingstown readies its fourth season return to Paramount. Mike finds his control over Kingstown threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians' wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, as those he loves are in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with headstrong new Warden Hobbs (Edie Falco) to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. With less than three weeks to go until the series returns, we have the official trailer waiting for you above and the official key art poster waiting for you below:

Here's a look back at the image gallery and official teaser for the fourth season that were previously released:

Joining Renner for the fourth season are Edie Falco, Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi. Falco has been tapped for the series regular role of Nina Hobbs, Anchor Bay's new prison warden. James is set to play Frank Moses in a season-long arc; a legendary gangster respected in Detroit, Michigan, and well beyond. Benanti is set for the series regular role of Cindy Stephens, a new correctional officer recruited into Kingstown.

Stemming from Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series, which Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!