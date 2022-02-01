Mayor of Kingstown: Taylor Sheridan Series Gets Season 2 Renewal

Some good news across the "Sheridan-verse" earlier today, with Paramount+ announcing that "Yellowstone" co-creator & Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown will be back for a second season. The news of the series return is no surprise but still great news, with the MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios-produced series the streamer's second-most-watched original series. Antoine Fuqua, executive producer, said in a statement. "'Mayor of Kingstown' is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system, and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for season two. Thank you to our partners at Paramount+, 101 Studios, and MTV Entertainment Studios for believing in us to further explore this story."

"With 'Mayor of Kingstown', Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States' harsh prison system," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. "The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan universe, and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season." Executive producer David C. Glasser also added, "We are thrilled that shows like 'Mayor of Kingstown' – original stories with layered characters and important themes – are able to thrive on Paramount+. We can't wait to delve back into the lives of the McLusky family for season two."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mayor of Kingstown | Midseason Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMJLaESmgXw)

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman executive produce.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. As part of Sheridan's deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, Mayor of Kingstown and "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883 are the first from his exclusive multi-year pact, which includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear. 101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series.