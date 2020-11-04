Mick Foley on Election Results: I Thought We Were Better Than This

We're still probably a long way away from knowing who the next President of the United States will be, with the deciding states in the Midwest unlikely to report full results until at least tomorrow. But the results as they stand so far, particularly the lack of a blowout for Joe Biden and Donald Trump apparently winning states like Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, have disheartened The Hardcore Legend, Mick Foley.

Foley has been outspoken about his dislike of fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump and has urged his followers to vote against him. But upon seeing the results, Foley took to Twitter to express his pain.

"The big loser tonight is the United States," Foley tweeted. "I really thought we were better than this."

WWE star MVP responded to Foley's tweet to point out, "History says different Mick." Foley replied, "Sadly, I think you're right @The305MVP."

Foley's outlook has gotten decidedly more pessimistic since just an hour and a half earlier, when he tweeted, "I know we're all feeling anxious. I am too. But seeing how hard people are working to get out the vote, gives me reason for hope. Thank you for jumping in the ring for this fight."

Of course, things could still change, particularly as we wait to learn the results out of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Particularly in Pennsylvania, millions of mail-in ballots, which are expected to lean heavily toward Democrats, are as-yet uncounted. It's possible that some combination of those states, where Donald Trump currently leads at the time of this writing, or maybe even all of them, break for Joe Biden in the coming days. Will that restore Mick Foley's faith in America?

Maybe. But maybe not when it comes to MVP, who tweeted in response to Biden potentially winning Arizona, "That doesn't change America's DNA."