Midnight Mass: Netflix Official Trailer Asks Viewers to Be Not Afraid

With only slightly more than two weeks to go until "Haunting" franchise producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy's upcoming Netflix series Midnight Mass, and coming off the release of a teaser and preview images, it's time for viewers to take a deeper dive into the supernatural spooks that await them. Created and directed by Flanagan, Midnight Mass takes viewers into the lives of the folks on an isolated island who begin to experience miraculous events, frightening omens, and more when a mysterious priest (uh-oh) arrives in their community. But why take it from us? Not when we have an official trailer for the seven-episode series waiting for you below.

Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, and Annarah Shephard, star in the series executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. Okay, so enough delaying! Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's Midnight Mass, set to haunt the streaming service on September 24th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Midnight Mass | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-XIRcjf3l4)

Now here's a look at the previously-released official teaser and preview images:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Midnight Mass | Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89UV8vmWXlY)

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?