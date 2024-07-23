Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dark horse, jordan blum, netflix, patton oswalt

Minor Threats: Netflix Eyes Dark Horse Comic Adapt From Oswalt, Blum

Report: Netflix is eyeing a series based on Dark Horse's Minor Threats - with Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum as writers, showrunners, and EPs.

Though the streamer is declining to comment, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that actor and comedian Patton Oswalt (Happy!, What We Do in the Shadows) and screenwriter Jordan Blum (American Dad!) – the creative team behind the gone-too-soon M.O.D.O.K. – are set to serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on a Netflix series adaptation of their Dark Horse comic book Minor Threats. In addition, artist Scott Hepburn will also serve as an executive producer, along with Dark Horse Entertainment's (The Umbrella Academy, which is set to end its run this summer after four seasons) Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg – with the project reportedly in the early stages of development. Written by Oswalt and Blum, with art/cover from Hepburn and Ian Herring service as colorist, and first published in August 2022, here's a look at the official overview for the first issue of the series that offers readers a perspective on the superhero story unlike any other:

It's hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses . . . but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered Kid Dusk, sidekick to Twilight Citys premier crime-fighter, the Insomniac. The Insomniac's teammates are tearing Twilight apart, turning it into a police state–desperate to capture Stickman and stop the Insomniac from crossing that final line which he may never come back from. Caught in the middle are the small-time c-list villains, finding it impossible to walk down the street without being harassed by these heroes. With a bounty on the Stickman's head, former villain Playtime decides to assemble a ragtag team of villains to take down the Stickman and kill him themselves.

