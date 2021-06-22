Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ Production Cel Up For Auction at Heritage

Let's face facts for a second: people like giant fighting robots. Most of them are portrayed as heroes in the multiple pieces of pop culture that depict them, and they're just plain cool. So it's no surprise that an anime series like Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ would attract the attention of many, many people. Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals with comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare production cel from the series up for auction. Prospective bidders have until 9:50 AM Central Time (or 10:50 AM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 25th, to place a bid on this amazing relic.

From the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website:

The "Double Zeta" mechanized suit armor of Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ is presented here in this magnificent hand-painted original production cel. Directed by the creator of the massive Gundam franchise, Yoshiyuki Tomino, Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ (pronounced Mobile Suit Gundam Double Zeta) continues the epic story of space war in the Universal Century after the events of Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam. This cel is presented on a beautiful hand-painted background rendered in gouache on background board, and it measures an overall 14" x 10". The cel is numbered 369 and A1 in the upper right corner, and the upper right corner has a small fold. Otherwise, the piece shows minor handling and edge wear, and the condition is Very Good.

If you wish to place your bid on this excellent production cel from Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ, do kindly remember that you have until Friday, June 25th at 9:50 AM Central Time or 10:50 AM Eastern Time to do so. You can find the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!