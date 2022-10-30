Magic: The Gathering: Archenemy: Nicol Bolas, Pt. 0: Bow Down!

Hello and welcome, all players, collectors, and other fans of Magic: The Gathering, the premier collectible trading card game designed, developed, and produced by Wizards of the Coast! This article will see a slight break from the usual scheme analyses for the Archenemy format, but expect a return to these articles next week. In the meantime, here is a breakdown and abridged history of why Archenemy: Nicol Bolas exists.

In 2010, the year before any products came out for the Commander format officially, Wizards was well in the throes of making annual products geared towards the multiplayer experience. This is where formats like Planechase and, of course, Archenemy, came about (you can read any and all of our articles on Archenemy's schemes from the past seventeen weeks for more on those aspects of the format). But when Commander began to see more mainstream success as a result of Wizards of the Coast fostering the format, Planechase and Archenemy fell somewhat by the wayside. Granted, Planechase got its second release in 2012 while Wizards was still gathering market research on Commander's success (as well as the Planechase Anthology release a few years later), but Archenemy seemed doomed. That is, until the "Bolas Arc" of the storyline came around.

While we haven't seen any Archenemy products since Archenemy: Nicol Bolas, Wizards of the Coast made a point to put a special spotlight on this one because Nicol Bolas was the big bad evil villain of the game back in 2016-2019, much like how the Phyrexians are the focus of Multiversal villainy today. This leads us to the main gist of this article: Contrary to what you may believe about our articles on the Archenemy format for Magic: The Gathering, we are definitely not finished discussing the format, nor any of its schemes.

Before we conclude this article, we want to know: what is your take on Archenemy: Nicol Bolas, the Archenemy format as a whole, or that of any supplemental formats for Magic: The Gathering at all? Do you see them as a waste of time, or are they a great way to spend said time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and of course, if you like these formats and want to see a return to their releases, be sure to let Wizards of the Coast know your thoughts in the regular surveys they put out!