Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Teaser: Trust The Professor

While the saga of La Casa de Papel may be over, the heart and soul of "Money Heist" will be crossing borders and taking on a new life later this year. That's when the Korean adaptation of the beloved Spanish original series is set to premiere- and thanks to a new teaser that was released earlier today, we now know the series' official title. Netflix's Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set on the Korean peninsula, with the 12-episode series centering around members of the gang recruited by the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), the hostages, and Task Force Team tackling the heist.

Park Hae-soo (Berlin), Jeon Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki), and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo) are also on board as part of the Professor's gang. Countering them are Task Force Team members Kim Yunjin (Seon Woojin) and Kim Sung-o (Cha Moohyuk), with Park Myung-hoon (Cho Youngmin) and Lee Joobeen (Youn Misun) as the hostages.

Now here's a look at the title announcement teaser for Netflix's Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, with a rundown of our major players ahead of its 2022 premiere (sorry, but this was a title announcement and not a date announcement this time):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area | Title Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAawyWwBwGM)

Disguised under the shadows of a mask, a crew of desperados band together under the leadership of a criminal mastermind known only as "The Professor" to pull off the biggest heist Korea has ever seen. Trust the professor. Choose your city name. Don your masks. It's time.

Based on the Alex Pina-created series and originally announced back in November 2020, Kim Hong-sun (The Guest, Voice, Black) is helming the series, with Ryu Yong-jae (My Holo Love, Psychopath Diary) leading a writing team that includes Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-jun. Pina will serve as an executive producer on the Korean version, with BH Entertainment and Contents Zium producing.