Posted in: Games, Mantic, Tabletop | Tagged: halo, Halo Studios, Halo: Flashpoint, mantic games

Halo: Flashpoint Reveals Summer Additions For 1.5 Update

Halo: Flashpoint has revealed several new additions coming to the game as part of the 1.5 update rolling out for the tabletop title

Article Summary Halo: Flashpoint 1.5 update arrives this summer with Battle for Zeta Halo expansions for UNSC and Banished forces.

New Halo: Flashpoint UNSC units include Marines, Corporals, Medics, and Spartan Tomas Horvath from Halo Infinite.

Banished Reinforcements add Sangheili Enforcer, Unggoy Grunts, Kig-Yar Jackals, plus Spartan Killer resin models.

Halo: Flashpoint 1.5 also brings a community-led rules update, new rulebook, tokens pack, and free card updates.

Mantic Games and Halo Studios revealed what's coming in the next new chapter for Halo: Flashpoint, as they have a massive 1.5 Update for the game coming this Summer. As you can see here, they have a new lineup of figures coming to the tabletop title, focused on the Battle for Zeta Halo. This includes the addition of UNSC Marines that include Corporals, Medics, Marines, and Spartan Tomas Horvath from Halo Infinite, and Banished Reinforcements such as a Sangheili Enforcer, Unggoy Grunts, and Kig-Yar Jackals. We have more details about the new content below, as these will all start to roll out over the Summer.

Halo: Flashpoint Prepares For The 1.5 Update This Summer

The Battle for Zeta Halo

Leading the summer offensive is a major wave of new releases focused on the Battle for Zeta Halo, expanding both the UNSC and Banished factions with more battlefield choice, more heroes and villains, and even more reasons to dive into the game. The UNSC Marines expansion introduces new tactical options, including Corporals, Medics, and Marines, while Spartan Tomas Horvath arrives from Halo Infinite as a playable character ready for deployment.

Opposing them, the Banished Reinforcements expansion adds a fearsome Sangheili Enforcer alongside the much-anticipated Unggoy 'Grunts' and Kig-Yar 'Jackals'. Both expansion sets include plastic pre-assembled miniatures and a Zeta Halo expansion booklet with new keywords and scenarios, giving players immediate new ways to explore the game on the tabletop. The new miniature releases are crowned by a trio of MasterCraft Resin character models for the lethal Spartan Killers: Jega 'Rdomnai, Hyperius, and Tovarus. By the end of summer 2026, Halo: Flashpoint will offer players an even broader slice of the Halo universe on the tabletop through its UNSC and Banished forces alone.

A Community-Led 1.5 Update

Just as importantly, arriving alongside the miniatures is the Halo: Flashpoint 1.5 Rule Update, shaped by 18 months of player feedback and organized play data to deliver the smoothest, most balanced, and most accessible version of the game to date. Central to that update is a new Rulebook and Tokens Pack that gives players more freedom in how they begin and build their collection, reflecting an open and community-led approach to the range.

An updated version of the best-selling 'Spartan Edition' will remain the premium all-in-one entry point, while existing players will benefit from a frictionless transition through an update pack (included free in the new release bundle, shipping early September), automatic updates in the Halo: Flashpoint web app, and free physical copies of any updated cards also included with the first print run of the new rulebook and token pack.

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