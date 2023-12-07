Posted in: Peacock, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: monk, mr. monk's last case, peacock, preview, Tony Shalhoub, trailer

Monk Gets Not-Surprising Notes from His Book Editor: "Last Case" Clip

Tony Shalhoub's Adrian Monk returns this week in Peacock's Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie - here's a sneak peek at what's ahead.

Tony Shalhoub's Adrian Monk returns to our screens this week to solve one last – a very personal one. It's personal because it directly involves his beloved stepdaughter Molly (Caitlin McGee), a journalist preparing for her wedding when – let's just say things don't go as smoothly as they should. That's where things stand heading into Peacock's Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie – and now, thanks to Shalhoub checking in with late-night host Seth Meyers, we're getting a quick preview of what to expect. But if you were expecting Monk to be a bit more carefree and laid back, well… you know what? We'll leave it to Monk's editor to offer you some insight into that expectation…

So with that in mind, check out the following clip from Peacock's Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, kicking things off in the clip below. And make sure to stick around after for a look at the official trailer & more:

"It's been nearly fourteen years since the world has seen a fresh installment of 'Monk.' The world has changed mightily in those intervening years, and 'Monk 2023' reflects the changing world," shared Breckan, Hoberman, and Zisk in a statement. "We're so delighted to have made a movie version of 'Monk,' and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. 'Mr. Monk's Last Case" is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising." Set to hit Peacock on December 8th, here's a look at the official trailer:

Based on the Emmy Award-winning USA Network comedy from creator, writer, and executive producer Andy Breckman, director and EP Randy Zisk, EP David Hoberman, and starring and executive produced by Shalhoub, the new movie also stars Ted Levine (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Traylor Howard (Monk, Boston Common), Jason Gray-Stanford (Percy Jackson and The Olympians, The Painter), Melora Hardin (The Office, Transparent), and Hector Elizondo (Pretty Woman, Chicago Hope). In addition, Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy have joined the cast of the UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group)-produced series follow-up film.

