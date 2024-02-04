Posted in: TV | Tagged: eric idle, monty python, terry jones

Monty Python: Eric Idle Posts In Remembrance of Terry Jones' Birthday

Eric Idle honored fellow Monty Python member Terry Jones for what would have been his 81st birthday with a "The Wind in the Willows" nod.

It's hard to believe that it's been over four years since Terry Jones' passing in 2020 – the second member of Monty Python to do so since Graham Chapman in 1989. Eric Idle, who is a surviving member along with John Cleese, Michael Palin, and Terry Gilliam, took the time to remember Jones on social media on what would have been Jones's 81st birthday, writing, "Celebrating Terry Jones birthday. A friend shared this lovely picture he took on a walk with Terry on Hampstead Heath. A lovely man, I knew and loved since the Edinburgh Festival 1963. Miss you Toady. Love Ratty." The last two referred to their characters in The Wind in the Willows (1996), based on the children's novel of the same name by Kenneth Grahame that also featured Cleese and Palin, with Jones writing and directing the film.

Jones appeared in all 45 episodes of four seasons of the original Monty Python's Flying Circus during its original BBC run. Afterward, he directed all the troupe's feature films: Holy Grail (1975) with Gilliam, Life of Brian (1979), and The Meaning of Life (1983) and appeared in every Python reunion, including the animated take of Chapman's memoir A Liar's Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman (2012)- blending the five members' voices (and special guests) with archival audio from the author's audiobook, and the troupe's final live performances in 2014's Monty Python Live (Mostly).

Celebrating Terry Jones birthday. A friend shared this lovely picture he took on a walk with Terry on Hampstead Heath. A lovely man, I knew and loved since the Edinburgh Festival 1963. Miss you Toady. Love Ratty. pic.twitter.com/JYXRDmm6mD — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

He remained active in front and behind the camera, penning and acting in nearly 60 projects and directing 19. He's also done considerable work in the documentary realm with his final projects in the docuseries Perspectives and the 2016 documentary Boom Bust Boom. The final film he wrote, directed, and appeared in was 2015's Absolutely Anything which starred Simon Pegg, Kate Beckinsale, and Robin Williams as the voice of Dennis the Dog while also featuring the surviving Pythons in voiceover roles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!