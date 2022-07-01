Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Teaser: Lunella Needs You To Know It

With The Disney Channel, Disney+ & executive producer Laurence Fishburne's Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur expected to hit screens sometime soon (leaning towards this summer), the animated series' social media accounts are getting fired up and we're getting a teaser offering a look at Diamond White's Lunella Lafayette aka Moon Girl & her Devil Dinosaur in action. Along with that, we've also included some previously-released intel on the series from earlier this year.

Here's a look at the teaser released earlier today, followed by a look back to Fishburne offering a holiday surprise back in December with a special message (followed by a detailed character profile breakdown):

Who's ready for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur? 🌙🦖 pic.twitter.com/4Uawq4Es5V — Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (@DisneyMGDD) July 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the highly-anticipated series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Moon Girl (Diamond White): Described as one of the smartest people in the Marvel universe (which as we know is really saying a lot), 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette protects her beloved Lower East Side community as the roller-skating, gadget-wielding superhero known as Moon Girl.

Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore): Devil Dinosaur is like a 10-ton dog: he's playful, fiercely loyal, and utterly driven by his appetite. As Moon Girl's partner (and family), he contributes muscle, teeth, claws, cunning, and an excellent sniffer.

Adria (Sasheer Zamata): Lunella's mom, Adria, is a social activist and musician who serves as the DJ at Roll With It, the family-owned roller-skating rink.

James Jr. (Jermaine Fowler): Lunella's dad, James Jr., is an optimistic and unconventional businessman. He and his family run Roll With It, the last roller-skating rink in New York City. "Roll with it" also happens to be James' personal credo, as he always looks on the bright side of life.

Casey (Libe Barer): A 13-year-old Puerto Rican-Jewish powerhouse, Casey is Moon Girl's manager and best friend. Her mission is to make Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur the most beloved superheroes around.

Mimi (Alfre Woodard): Lunella's grandmother, Mimi, is the family's rock. She suffers no fools and guides all – particularly Lunella – with gentle reminders and advice. But act foolishly or get on her bad side and she'll set you straight with one of her patented zingers.

Pops (Gary Anthony Williams): Pops is Lunella's cool grandpa and the proud owner of Roll With It. He is a clever tinkerer and meticulous craftsman, constructing custom skates and reviving old pairs until they're better than new.

The Beyonder (Laurence Fishburne): The Beyonder is a curious, mischievous, mercurial being. He's a comedically impish and self-centered trickster. While the all-knowing, all-powerful Beyonder is brilliant when it comes to the makeup of matter and the universe, he is clueless about humans.

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black-ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney's Kim Possible). Created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder, and artist Natacha Bustos, the character premiered in the 2015 Marvel Comics comic book Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1.