Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Trailer: One Final Call, One Great War

With only two weeks to go until Freeform & Eliot Laurence's (Claws) Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson & Amalia Holm-starring Motherland: Fort Salem returns for its third and final season, fans will have a chance to start piecing together the clues to how it will all end with the release of the official trailer. Framed for the death of the Vice-President of the United States's daughter, our witches find themselves on the run from a number of enemies as they try to figure out who they can trust… and how to stay alive.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, hitting the network on June 21 (and Hulu the following day):

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

Along with the official episode overviews for S03E01 "Homo Cantus" & S01E02 "The Price of Work," we have the official images for the season opener- take a look:

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1 "Homo Cantus": After being blamed for the death of the vice president's daughter, the witches leave the army behind and become fugitives — but staying out of trouble is never easy. While Raelle and Scylla enjoy their reunion, Nicte tempts Tally with a new power. Directed by Eliot Laurence. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2 "The Price of Work": The group seeks sanctuary in the mysterious Cession. The Unit learns the Camarilla is directly targeting the Mycelium, inspiring them to strike back. Petra and Anacostia work to determine President Wade's allegiance. Directed by Brian Studler.

Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil), and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler, and Tracey Jeffrey, the series will mark its return for its third & final season on Tuesday, June 21, at 10 pm EDT/PDT.