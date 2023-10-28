Posted in: Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: Go Youn-jung, Han Hyojoo, hulu, Kang Full, Kim Do-hoon, korean drama, Lee Jung-ha, Moving, Ryu Seungryong, Zo Insung

Moving: Korean Live-Action Series Available in English This December

An English dub of the Korean live-action series Moving will be available in December on Hulu - here's what you need to know about the series.

With streamers continuously filling the void of original programming with international content, services like Hulu try to be as accommodating as possible. Upon its August 9th release in the United States, the Korean drama series Moving, based on the Kang Full popular webtoon, was only available in Korean with English subtitles and became the most-watched Korean original series on the platform. The live-action series, which is available globally on the Disney+ streaming service, will have an English dub available on Hulu in December.

Moving: What You Need to Know…

Starring Ryu Seungryong, Han Hyojoo, and Zo Insung, Moving tells the story of a group of South Korean spies working to protect their super-powered children from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies. Initially recruited because of their extraordinary abilities, including flight, instant healing, and enhanced senses, the spies disappeared without a trace after being tasked with carrying out increasingly dubious missions. Now with their children exhibiting similar abilities and a dangerous assassin rapidly picking off super-powered individuals, the parents must leave their peaceful lives behind to become the "monsters" they once were.

"Initially, I read the original webtoon first and then saw the script. The webtoon was entertaining and intriguing, but when it was turned into a script, it became a lot more detailed," star Kim Do-Hoon, who plays Lee Gang-hoon told us. "With the addition of new characters, I was blown away by it. I thought that this drama series would be a great opportunity that would allow me to learn so much, especially working alongside such veteran actors and being part of a wonderful project. I wanted to make sure I took advantage of the opportunity. All the episodes were released simultaneously on streaming to coincide with weekly Korean television. For more, including our interview with Do-Hoon, Go Youn-jung, and Lee Jung-ha, you can check out here.

