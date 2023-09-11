Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: exclusive, Go Youn-jung, hulu, interview, k-drama, Kim Do-hoon, korea, Lee Jung-ha, Moving

Moving Cast on Adapting Korean Webtoon, Hulu's Live-Action Series

Moving stars Lee Jung-ha, Go Youn-jung, and Kim Do-hoon spoke with Bleeding Cool about the Korean webtoon and Hulu live-action series.

As Hollywood continues to weather the fallout from the ongoing labor issues, major studios & streamers have become more reliant on international content, and one of the biggest beneficiaries is Korean television. Emerging as one of the most popular is Moving, based on the Kang Full webtoon of the same name. The supernatural drama deals with three teenage high school students and their parents who discover their superpowers. After a week of its premiere, the series became the most-watched Korean original series on Disney+ globally and Hulu domestically. Moving features an ensemble cast – and stars Lee Jung-ha (Kim Bong-seok), Go Youn-jung (Jang Hui-soo), and Kim Do-hoon (Lee Gang-hoon) spoke to Bleeding Cool about whether the webtoon had any influence on their performances and what the series allowed them to do they weren't in their previous projects.

'Moving' to Live-Action Heights

Bleeding Cool: What were your initial thoughts when you were approached about 'Moving?'

Do-hoon: Initially, I read the original webtoon first and then saw the script. The webtoon was entertaining and intriguing, but when it was turned into a script, it became a lot more detailed. With the addition of new characters, I was blown away by it. I thought that this drama series would be a great opportunity that would allow me to learn so much, especially working alongside such veteran actors and being part of a wonderful project. I wanted to make sure I took advantage of the opportunity.

Youn-jung: I read the script without seeing the original webtoon first, and I thought it was great. I also had high hopes about how wonderful it would be for this story to be turned into a live-action series. I would have to say the biggest reason I was drawn to the project was because of my character Jang Hee-soo. In the beginning, when I auditioned, I thought that based on the script, my character, Hee-soo, the way she talked and acted, and her personality was like my personality in real life. It was an attractive opportunity.

Jung-ha: I read the webtoon a while back when it was being released when I was younger. Among many great works of the writer Kang Full, this was my favorite. Also, Kim Bong-soek was my favorite character. When I got the opportunity to audition for the role, I thought that there wouldn't be a chance, but then I switched gears, thinking, "Someone has to play the role, and why not me?" I poured my heart and soul into preparation for the audition. I tried to focus on the webtoon itself, and the more I prepared for the audition, the more I yearned for this role to be mine.

What does a project like Moving allow you to do as actors you wouldn't normally be able to do with your other work?

Do-hoon: Definitely, there are many things that were new because of this work, like 'Moving.' The most memorable would have to be the technical aspect of acting because of the heavy involvement with CG. It was a first experience for me, and also, I heard the CG or VFX supervisor tell me that there hasn't been a Korean drama or a Korean series that had this much CG involved, so that was definitely a new experience for me.

Youn-jung: Firstly, being able to act alongside such famous and well-known people that I have admired for such a long time, being able to work alongside those veteran actors was a new experience for me. Also, on set, there was such a wide variety of VFX involved that I had never seen or experienced before. There were also a lot of scenes that involved a lot of technical equipment as well. During the process, I had a lot of trust in the fact that the results would be amazing and so that process itself was meaningful for me.

Jung-ha: As an actor, I tend to always be curious about how I would appear on screen, what I would look like, and how I would come across as a character. I tried to find the widest variety of different sides of me to the best of my extent. This time around, the fact that I had to gain weight for the character was also something I was curious to see. I wondered, "What would I look like if I were bigger than I usually am?" It was tough in the beginning. However, as I went along, tried to gain weight, and put it on, I realized I became more and more like Bong-soek than I imagined, and I had a lot of fun. As I became closer to the character Bong-soek, I think that if my acting had been on a range from 1 to 10, this allowed me the opportunity to grow it up to 100. This project gave me a lot of courage as an actor.

Moving, which also stars Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Cha Tae-hyun, Ryoo Seung-bum, Kim Sung-kyun, streams Wednesdays on on Hulu.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!