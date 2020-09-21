Mr. Mercedes: Stephen King Crime Thriller Finds New Home at Peacock

When the third season of AT&T's Audience series Mr. Mercedes ended and the series (seemingly) wrapped up its run, it felt like the series adaptation of Stephen King's "Bill Hodges" trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch) would be one of those series that suffered from being on a service no one really knew about or watched (see Cobra Kai). Thankfully, the impressively horrific and engaging three-season cat-n-mouse between retired Det. Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) and tormented serial killer Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes (Harry Treadaway) is finding a new home (and probably a ton more eyeballs) at NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. The first two seasons will make their chilling debut on Thursday, October 15, with a premiere date for the third season to be announced later.

Announced on the same day that King celebrates his birthday, the news means Peacock viewers will get to follow along as retired detective Hodges finds himself tormented by serial killer Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes, through a series of letters and emails, causing him to set out on a dangerous, deadly, and potentially criminal mission to end Brady's evil once and for all while trying to keep those close to him alive- including himself:

Mr. Mercedes follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer (Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes, played by Harry Treadaway) through a series of letters and e-mails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself.

In addition to Gleeson and Treadaway, the series stars Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis. Kelley serves as executive producer and wrote the series alongside King and Sophie Owens-Bender, with Jack Bender serving as director. Mr. Mercedes is produced by Temple Hill Entertainment and Sonar Entertainment.