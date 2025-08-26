Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: mtv, vmas
MTV VMAs 2025: Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Gray, Malone & McRae Performing
Doja Cat, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and Tate McRae will perform at the 2025 MTV VMAs on September 7th on CBS, Paramount+, and MTV.
With LL Cool J set to host the 2025 MTV VMAs live from New York's UBS Arena on Sunday, Sept. 7th, we're learning who the next wave of performers are who will be gracing CBS, MTV, and Paramount+ screens during the big night. Multiplatinum, Grammy, and five-time VMAs winner Doja Cat returns to the stage for the first-ever televised performance of her new single "Jealous Type." Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Conan Gray makes his main stage debut with the hit single "Vodka Cranberry" from his fourth studio album, Wishbone, released in August.
In addition, Multi-genre singer-songwriter Jelly Roll will perform and compete for his first-ever Moon Person, nominated in four categories, including Best Alternative, Best Country, and Best Hip Hop. Grammy-nominated superstar and six-time VMA winner Post Malone will return for his first performance since 2018 and celebrate 20 career nods, this year's for Best Collaboration with Blake Shelton for "Pour Me a Drink." Multiplatinum pop sensation Tate McRae will make her first appearance on the VMAs main stage and celebrate four first-time nominations, including Song of the Year ("Sports Car") and Best Pop Artist.
It was previously announced that Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, and sombr, would perform on the big night. Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey will receive the MTV VMAs' Video Vanguard Award and will perform a medley of her biggest hits at next month's show. In addition, Rhymes will receive the MTV VMA "Rock The Bells" Visionary Award, while Martin will be honored with the Latin Icon Award.
2025 VMAs Categories & Nominations
Lady Gaga leads this year's nominees with 12 noms, looking to add to her 18 VMAs wins with nominations in Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Album, and more. Other artists who could walk away with some serious hardware are Bruno Mars (11 noms), Kendrick Lamar (10 noms), ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter (eight noms each), Ariana Grande and The Weeknd (seven noms each), Billie Eilish (6 noms), Charli xcx (5 noms), Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus, and Tate McRae (four noms each).
Fan voting is now open for 19 gender-neutral categories and will run online through September 5th at 6 PM ET (except Best New Artist, which runs into the show). Song of the Year nominees will narrow to six nominees on August 18th at 12 PM ET, with voting continuing until September 5th, along with the other categories.
In addition, fans will get additional votes for Video of the Year presented by Burger King, Artist of the Year, and Best New Artist by commenting under the pinned posts on @VMAs Instagram using the artist-specific hashtags through August 8th at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. Also, fans get double the votes per category every day during Power Hour presented by Bacardi Rum, running daily 1-2 PM ET from August 7th through September 4th.
Nominees in each category are listed in alphabetical order by first name, with "**" denoting a new category:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Burger King
Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile" – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless" – XO/Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Alex Warren – "Ordinary" – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doechii – "Anxiety" – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire" – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Gracie Abrams – "I Love You, I'm Sorry" – Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile" – Interscope Records
Lorde – "What Was That" – Republic Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – "Sports Car" – RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless" – XO/Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alex Warren – Atlantic Records
Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records
Gigi Perez – Island
Lola Young – Island
sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records
The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
BEST POP ARTIST **
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Charli xcx – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings
Lorde – Republic Records
Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum
Aug. 2024 – Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Sept. 2024 – Ayra Starr – "Last Heartbreak Song" – Mavin Records/Republic Records
Oct. 2024 – Mark Ambor – "Belong Together" – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
Nov. 2024 – Lay Bankz – "Graveyard" – Artist Partner Group Inc.
Dec. 2024 – Dasha – "Bye Bye Bye" – Warner Records
Jan. 2025 – KATSEYE – "Touch" – HYBE/Geffen Records
Feb. 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – "KEHLANI" – 300 Entertainment
March 2025 – Leon Thomas – "YES IT IS" – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
April 2025 – Livingston – "Shadow" – Republic Records
May 2025 – Damiano David – "Next Summer" – Sony Italy/Arista Records
June 2025 – Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song" – Island
July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" – Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION, presented by Under Armour
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)" – AtlanticRecords/Warner Music Nashville
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "luther" – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile" – Interscope Records
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – "Pour Me a Drink" – Mercury Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco – "Sunset Blvd" – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
BEST POP
Alex Warren – "Ordinary" – Atlantic Records
Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Record
Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire" – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile" – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
BEST HIP HOP
Doechii – "Anxiety" – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Drake – "NOKIA" – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" – CMG/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
LL COOL J ft. Eminem – "Murdergram Deux" – Def Jam Recordings
Travis Scott – "4X4" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST R&B
Chris Brown – "Residuals" – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – "MUTT (REMIX)" – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
Mariah Carey – "Type Dangerous" – gamma.
PARTYNEXTDOOR – "N o C h i l l" – OVO Sound
Summer Walker – "Heart of a Woman" – LVRN/Interscope Records
SZA – "Drive" – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless" – XO/Republic Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song" – Island
Imagine Dragons – "Wake Up" – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
Lola Young – "Messy" – Island
mgk & Jelly Roll – "Lonely Road" – EST 19XX/Interscope Records
sombr – "back to friends" – SMB Music/Warner Records
The Marías – "Back to Me" – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – "ALL MY LOVE" – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – "Afterlife (From the Netflix Series 'Devil May Cry')" – Netflix Music
Green Day – "One Eyed Bastard" – Reprise Records/Warner Records
Lenny Kravitz – "Honey" – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine" – Warner Records
twenty one pilots – "The Contract" – Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny – "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" – Rimas Entertainment
J Balvin – "Rio" – Capitol Records
KAROL G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
Peso Pluma – "LA PATRULLA" – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – "Khé?" – Sony Music US Latin
Shakira – "Soltera" – Sony Music US Latin
BEST K-POP
aespa – "Whiplash" – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
JENNIE – "like JENNIE" – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
Jimin – "Who" – BIGHIT MUSIC
JISOO – "earthquake" – Warner Records
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – "Born Again" – Lloud Co./RCA Records
Stray Kids – "Chk Chk Boom" – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
ROSÉ – "toxic till the end" – Atlantic Records
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake & Travis Scott – "Active" – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – "TaTaTa" – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – "Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)" – gamma.
Rema – "Baby (Is It a Crime)" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
Tems ft. Asake – "Get It Right" – RCA Records/Since '93
Tyla – "PUSH 2 START" – FAX Records/Epic Records
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – "Piece of My Heart" – Starboy/RCA Records
BEST COUNTRY **
Chris Stapleton – "Think I'm in Love with You" – Mercury Nashville
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – "I'm Gonna Love You" – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
Jelly Roll – "Liar" – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
Lainey Wilson – "4x4xU" – Broken Bow Records
Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay?" – Columbia Records
Morgan Wallen – "Smile" – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
BEST ALBUM
Bad Bunny –DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar –GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga –Mayhem – Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen –I'm the Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter –Short n' Sweet – Island
The Weeknd –Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)" – Rimas Entertainment
Damiano David – "FUNNY little STORIES" – Sony Italy/Arista Records
Mac Miller – "Balloonerism" – Warner Records
Miley Cyrus – "Something Beautiful" – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow" – XO/Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Burna Boy – "Higher" – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
Charli xcx – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" – Atlantic Records
Doechii – "Anxiety" – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco – "Younger and Hotter Than Me" – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – "Sleepwalking" – Arista Records
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Records
Charli xcx – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
Lorde – "Man of the Year" – Republic Records
Miley Cyrus – "End of the World" – Columbia Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Records
Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire" – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
Miley Cyrus – "Easy Lover" – Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
BEST EDITING
Charli xcx – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish" – Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire" – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching (from 'F1® The Movie')" – Atlantic Records
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doechii – "Anxiety" – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
FKA twigs – "Eusexua" – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
Tyla – "PUSH 2 START" – FAX Records/Epic Records
Zara Larsson – "Pretty Ugly" – Epic Records
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" – Republic Records
Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra" – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild" – Island
Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching (from 'F1® The Movie')" – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow" – XO/Republic Records
Gunpowder & Sky produces the 2025 MTV VMAs. Bruce Gillmer, Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, and Barb Bialkowski are executive producers. Alicia Portugal is co-executive producer. Jackie Barba is the executive in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is the executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is the executive in charge of music talent.