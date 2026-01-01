Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: anderson cooper, andy cohen, new year's eve

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Ring in 2026 with Colbert, Puppets & More

Stephen Colbert, Mentalist Oz Pearlman, tequila shots, puppet dopplegangers, and more: here's how Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen rang in 2026.

Article Summary Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen return for CNN's 2026 New Year's Eve Live with wild moments.

Stephen Colbert joins the fun, shares Elvish New Year wishes and teases Cooper and Cohen on air.

Mentalist Oz Pearlman amazes the duo with mind-bending tricks and unexpected mentalist math.

Puppet dopplegangers of Cooper and Cohen make a hilarious live NYE debut.

For the ninth time, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen were back on our screens to help us ring in the new year with CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. From tequila shots to Cohen's obsession with Diana Ross (who was booked for ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest), there was a whole lot to love about last night's big countdown. If you missed it, CNN has released a few clips of just some of the highlights from the festivities. First up, Cooper and Cohen had a chance to check in – and enjoy a shot or two – with none other than late-night host Stephen Colbert. In the clip above, Colbert wears his "LOTR" geek pride on his sleeve, wishing the hosts a Happy New Year in Elvish. From there, the three discuss what the past year has been like for Colbert and what his mindset is as he heads into his show's final run. Make sure to check out "Never Have I Ever" for some interesting insights into Colbert's late-night backstory, before Colbert gets in a few knocks at Cooper and Cohen's choice of attire.

Proving how you can pretty much expect anything and everything during the show, Cooper and Cohen welcomed Mentalist Oz Pearlman to blow their minds with some impressive readings. After getting a chance to check out Pearlman's previous appearance on Cooper's CNN show, Pearlman puts his skills to good use by leaving both hosts with their jaws dropped. But you need to stick around for some "mentalist math" at the end, that's still making our heads hurt:

Did you really think Cooper and Cohen would tease puppet versions of themselves and not bring them out live during the show? Did you really think it would turn out as planned? Cooper's "I look like I've had a stroke!" is pretty much the line of the segment, but there was a whole lot to love. From Cooper and Cohen's puppet dopplegangers answering tough questions about one another to the moment when Cohen realizes Cooper never went to puppetry school as a kid, here's a look at our duo in fine felt form – with a guest appearance from correspondent Richard Quest in Times Square – dressed as Napoleon:

