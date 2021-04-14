Nancy Drew S02E12 Preview: Nancy & Celia Meet; Deadly Family Matters

Heading into this week's episode of The CW's Nancy Drew, the dangers that Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the "Drew Crew" are facing are far less supernatural and far more "things-blow-up-go-boom"- but is that a good thing? Balancing a one-on-one with Celia Hudson (Teryl Rothery) alongside helping Ace (Alex Saxon) and Grant (Shannon Kook) with some dangerously dysfunctional family history looks to make for a pretty active hour. And that's just the half of it, as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for Wednesday night's "The Trail of the Missing Witness."

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 12 "The Trail of the Missing Witness": WHO ARE YOU? – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Celia Hudson (guest star Teryl Rothery, "The Good Doctor") go head to head. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) hires a new line cook at The Claw. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew 2×12 Promo "The Trail of the Missing Witness" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0mnGBluuOs)

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.