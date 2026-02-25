Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: nate bargatze, The Greatest Average American

Nate Bargatze & ABC Roll Out The Greatest Average American Tonight!

Check out our preview of tonight's premiere of ABC and Nate Bargatze's The Greatest Average American, S01E01: "At Least This is Not on TV."

ABC and actor/comedian Nate Bargatze want to know if you're average enough. If you are, if could earn you $67,920 – the average American salary. What are we talking about? Tonight's premiere of The Greatest Average American, where contestants compete to see just how in line their thinking is with regular, everyday folks. When the smoke clears, one person will walk away with some nice money and the title. Here's what you need to know about tonight's debut, including an official overview, images, a trailer, behind-the-scenes looks with Bargatze, and more.

The Greatest Average American E01: "At Least This is Not on TV" Preview

The Greatest Average American Season 1 Episode 1: "At Least This is Not on TV" – Hosted by Nate Bargatze, the hilarious new game show celebrates the power of being perfectly average. Contestants answer trivia based on how everyday Americans think and live, aiming to win the grand prize: the average U.S. salary of $67,920.

When being average is your greatest advantage 💪 #GreatestAverageAmerican premieres February 25 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/rEwOrBaUYW — The Greatest Average American (@thegreatestavg) February 5, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Some average and some not-so-average things Nate did this week 🍳🦮🍦 The Greatest Average American premieres WEDNESDAY 9/8c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/LzQsZCS8pI — The Greatest Average American (@thegreatestavg) February 20, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Just a quick PSA before The Greatest Average American premieres next Wednesday 9/8c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/WaA2rw3CPb — The Greatest Average American (@thegreatestavg) February 18, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Take a peek at the above average set that will grace your screens every Wednesday, starting Feb 25 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/G7WLxcm8cG — The Greatest Average American (@thegreatestavg) February 16, 2026 Show Full Tweet

ABC's series is a hilarious new game show that celebrates the power of being perfectly average. Each round is packed with laugh-out-loud challenges and trivia as contestants try to guess how everyday Americans think and live. In the end, one lucky player will be crowned the Greatest Average American and get the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: the average American salary of $67,920. A concept by executive producers Nate Bargatze and John Quinn, the series is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative in association with Nateland and Da Da Production.

