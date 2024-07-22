Posted in: Amazon Studios, Max, NBA, Sports, TNT, TV | Tagged: amazon, max, nba, prime video, tnt, warner bros discovery

NBA Rights Deal: Warner Bros. Discovery Matching $1.8B Amazon Offer

Warner Bros. Discovery isn't out of the NBA business quite yet, issuing a statement that they have matched one of the deals being offered.

Last week, there were reports that CEO David Zaslav's Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) would be looking to match one of the deals on the table during its five-day "match" period – and today, we're learning that those reports are true. Previously, NBCUniversal, Amazon's Prime Video, and Disney/ESPN were close to finalizing their respective NBA broadcasting rights deals, which could reportedly be (according to sources) for 11 seasons and worth $76 billion (beginning after the 2024-2025 season). Originally, the NBA, NBC, Prime Video, and ESPN were hoping to formally announce the news and enjoy some headline attention heading into NBC's Summer Olympics coverage kicks off. Now, it appears that the timeframe is off the table.

Earlier today, WBD sent a letter to the NBA outlining the company's plans to match one of the rights deals on the table. The Amazon deal—the least expensive one at $1.8 billion—is expected to be the deal being challenged. Zaslav had previously gone on record as expressing a willingness to match the offers that the NBA received, while WBD's legal team was reportedly going through the existing contract for any language that could keep the company in the hunt for broadcast rights – including the possibility of a smaller carved-out rights package.

"Regrettably, the league notified us of its intention to accept other offers for the games in our current rights package, leaving us to proceed under the matching rights provision, which is an integral part of our current agreement and the rights we have paid for under it," WBD noted in a statement. "We have reviewed the offers and matched one of them. This will allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent while building on our proven 40-year commitment for many more years. Our matching paperwork was submitted to the league today. We look forward to the NBA executing our new contract."

Though both the NBA and TNT Sports declined to comment on Marchand's original reporting, the three new deals (if approved) would see the NBA spotlighted in national telecasts nearly seven days a week. In terms of when games will air, Prime Video is expected to shift its Thursday focus to the NBA after the "Thursday Night Football" season and will also air games predominantly on Friday nights and Saturdays. The same idea is in play with NBC, with Sunday nights shifting to the NBA after the "Sunday Night Football" season and Tuesdays earmarked for games. NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock is eyeing exclusive games on Mondays (and simulcasting all of NBC's games).

As for ESPN, it would see the number of regular-season games it airs drop "from around 100 now to the range of 80," according to the report. During the NFL season, ESPN will air games on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (with its Saturday night game part of a special ABC window) – adding Friday to the lineup after the NFL season wraps. NBC, Prime Video, and ESPN would all have a piece of the playoff pie. Prime Video would stream the In-Season Tournament and alternate with NBC for the conference finals. ESPN would have a conference final and the NBA Finals during each season of the deal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!