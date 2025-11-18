Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins, ncis: sydney

NCIS, NCIS: Origins & NCIS: Sydney: Our Preview of Tonight's Episodes

Check out our updated previews for NCIS S23E06: "Page-Turner," NCIS: Origins S02E06: "Happy Birthday" & NCIS: Sydney S03E06: "Sucker Punch."

Since everyone seems to be responding well to the previews we've been doing, we're dipping our toe into CBS's "NCIS" Universe with the start of what could be a weekly collective preview of what's to come. In NCIS S23E06: "Page-Turner," McGee (Sean Murray) finds himself in a "Misery" situation with national security implications. Meanwhile, NCIS: Origins S02E06: "Happy Birthday" finds Randy (Caleb Foote) chasing down a possible connection to a previous murder case. Finally, NCIS: Sydney S03E06: "Sucker Punch" finds the team trying to discover how a U.S. Navy scientist contracted the deadly Ebola virus, but their investigation finds them face-to-face with a top-secret military research agency. Here's a look at official overviews, image galleries, trailers, and sneal peeks for all three of tonight's shows:

NCIS Season 23 Episode 6: "Page-Turner" – When McGee is kidnapped while promoting his latest book in the Deep Six crime series, the team investigates his self-professed "#1 fan" – and a potential link to a murder case involving stolen classified documents. Written by Sydney Mitchel & Steven D. Binder and directed by Marc Roskin.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 6: "Happy Birthday" – When an anonymous tip leads to the discovery of a young Marine's body at a chilling crime scene, Randy believes it could be connected to a previous case where a coin was left in the victim's throat. Also, Franks tries to track down priceless packages meant for his brother, Mason (guest star Philip Winchester). Story by Gina Lucita Monreal, Ryan Lee & Rafael Samano, with the teleplay from Ryan Lee & Rafael Samano. Directed by Lionel Coleman.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 6: "Sucker Punch" – Confronted with Australia's first case of Ebola, the team races to uncover how patient zero, a U.S. Navy scientist, contracted the deadly virus, only to have their search for answers complicated by a top-secret military research agency as two of their own fight for their lives. Written by Fiona Kelly & Ella Cook and directed by Catherine Millar.

NCIS: SYDNEY is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

