NCIS: Origins S02E09 "Fools Rush In" Preview: Wedding Fallout & More

We've got four sneak peeks at the next episode of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins. Here's a look at S02E09: "Fools Rush In"...

We've got a Vegas wedding, a movie theater bombing, and Franks' (Kyle Schmid) brother, Mason (Philip Winchester), in play when CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins returns on March 3rd with S02E09: "Fools Rush In." Along with an official overview, we also have an image gallery and not one… not two… not three… but four sneak peeks at what's to come – and all of that is waiting for you below:

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 9: "Fools Rush In" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 9: "Fools Rush In" – As the team discovers Gibbs' drunken Vegas elopement with Diane, the newlyweds contemplate their future. Also, the team investigates a fatal movie theater bombing with a connection to the Pruitt compound, where Franks' brother Mason (guest star Philip Winchester) is staying. Written by Margarita Matthews. Directed by Diana Valentine.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

